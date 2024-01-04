Decomposing Body Of 69-Year-Old Woman Who Lived Alone Found In Telok Blangah Flat

69-Year-Old Woman’s Decomposing Body Found In Telok Blangah Flat On 3 Jan

On Wednesday (3 Jan), authorities found the decomposing body of a 69-year-old woman at a rental flat in Telok Blangah Crescent.

Neighbours said the elderly woman lived alone and did not have relatives or friends visiting her.

The police are investigating the incident, but have ruled out foul play based on preliminary findings.

Police find woman’s body in Telok Blangah HDB rental unit

According to Shin Min Daily News, neighbours noticed a pungent odour emanating from the rental unit on 3 Jan.

The rental unit is reportedly located at Block 19 Telok Blangah Crescent.

Police officers were later seen investigating the unit.

However, when Shin Min Daily News reporters headed to the scene at about 3pm that day, investigators were no longer at the scene.

Ms Zhang (transliterated from Chinese), one of the woman’s neighbours, told Shin Min Daily News that the woman previously lived with her elderly mother, who passed away over 10 years ago.

She has since lived alone and did not have friends or relatives visiting her, even on holidays.

Other neighbours said they smelled a pungent odour from as early as Tuesday (2 Jan). However, they did not take it seriously, assuming it was from decaying food or meat.

When the smell grew stronger the next day, neighbours suspected the woman might have passed away and alerted the police.

Police rule out foul play based on primary investigations

Responding to Shin Min Daily’s queries, the police said they found a 69-year-old woman lying motionlessly in the unit.

She was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

The police have ruled out foul play based on primary investigations.

Earlier this week on Sunday (31 Dec), a similar discovery occurred in Clementi where the body of an 85-year-old man was found floating in a canal.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.