Online Bookstore Book Depository Closing On 26 Apr, Bookworms Mourn Impending Loss

Book Depository Closing, Customers Can Still Place Orders Till 26 Apr

If you’re someone who loves to read, chances are you would have purchased some books from Book Depository over the years.

The United Kingdom (UK)-based online bookstore is known for having countless titles across a wide range of genres, as well as its free delivery worldwide.

Sadly, Book Depository recently announced that it will be closing at the end of the month.

In its Facebook post, it said that customers can still place orders until 26 Apr.

The news comes not long after Amazon, which acquired the company in 2011, said that it would be having layoffs across its Devices and Books businesses.

Book Depository to shutter following Amazon’s cutback announcement

On Tuesday (4 Apr), Book Depository confirmed that it will be closing on 26 Apr.

Those who would like to support the online bookstore one last time may still do so by making a purchase from its website by 12pm BST (7pm Singapore time) on that date.

The company will also continue to provide support for any order issues until 23 June.

The Guardian notes that the closure is part of Amazon’s decision to “eliminate a number of positions across [its] Devices and Books businesses”, as CEO Andy Jassy wrote in a message to employees in November last year.

Book Depository, which was founded in 2004, was originally considered a rival to the retail giant before the latter acquired it in 2011.

At the moment, Amazon has not revealed how many staff at Book Depository will be affected.

Speaking to TechCrunch, an Amazon spokesperson simply said they have “taken the difficult decision to close Book Depository”.

The spokesperson did not provide any further details.

Book Depository thanks customers for support

Citing trade magazine The Bookseller, Good e-Reader reported that publishing partners and vendors had received an email from Book Depository informing them of the shutdown.

“Over the coming weeks, we will complete a winding down of the business, including discontinuing our listings as a marketplace seller and closing our website,” wrote head of vendor management Andy Chart.

He also thanked them for their “supportive partnership over the years in helping [them] to make printed books more accessible to readers around the world”.

Book Depository also thanked customers in its Facebook post.

From all of us at Book Depository we want to say “thank you.” Delivering your favourite reads to you since 2007 has been a pleasure.

Book lovers mourn closure

Unsurprisingly, the sudden news came as a sad shock to book lovers all over the world.

At the time of writing, the Facebook post has garnered over 3,500 comments — all expressing how devastated they are.

Many said that Book Depository has always been the first place they go to for buying books and stationery.

Some noted that they could always rely on Book Depository to carry titles they couldn’t find anywhere else.

One user even asked if there’s anything that can be done to make Amazon rethink the move.

Indeed, this feels like the end of an era for bookworms who used to stock up their shelves after excitedly receiving their haul from Book Depository.

Though there’s a slim chance of this happening, perhaps all the reactions could make Amazon reconsider the closure.

But for now, perhaps the best thing we can do is to head over to the website and place a big book order as a last hurrah.

Featured image adapted from Scarlett Tu on Flickr.

