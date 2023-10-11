4-Room Boon Keng HDB Flat Sold For S$1.3M, Has Unblocked Views Of Kallang River

4-Room Boon Keng HDB Flat Exchanges Hands For Record Price

Million-dollar sales of HDB flats have seemingly become more common lately, with a four-room flat in Tiong Bahru going for S$1.5 million earlier this year.

A similar sale has occurred yet again, this time at Upper Boon Keng Road.

Boasting unblocked views of the Kallang River, the four-room apartment has gone for a high selling price of slightly over S$1.3 million.

4-room Boon Keng HDB flat sold for S$1.3M

According to Edgeprop, the location of the 28th-floor flat, sold for S$1.3 million, is at 8B Upper Boon Keng Road in the Kallang-Whampoa estate.

Spanning 1,023 square feet, its selling price per square foot translates to S$1,272.

The unit’s position on a high floor means residents get fully unblocked views of Kallang River and Marina Bay Sands.

The block where it’s located is one of three that make up Kallang Trivista, an HDB cluster of 808 units at 8 Upper Boon Keng Road that was completed in 2016.

According to EdgeProp, the development achieved its minimum occupation period (MOP) in 2021.

Besides being within walking distance of Kallang MRT station, residents can enjoy a stroll at the Kallang River park connector. As for household essentials, they can get them at the nearby Sheng Siong and FairPrice supermarkets.

Restrictions under the Prime Location Public Housing Scheme (PLH) also do not apply to the apartment. This allows the new homeowner flexibility in their investment.

Sale marks a new high for 4-room flats

Senior director of data analytics at Huttons Asia Lee Sze Teck noted that the sale was a “new high” for four-room flats outside the central part of Singapore.

This is excluding the sale of the Tiong Bahru flat at 50 Moh Guan Terrace, which exchanged hands for a record S$1.5 million in June.

Prior to the sale of the unit at Boon Keng, the previous record for a four-room apartment outside central Singapore was one for a flat at Sky Terrace@Dawson. The home was reportedly sold for S$1.18 million in February.

Edgeprop additionally mentioned that the number of four-room flats sold for at least S$1 million has reached an all-time high.

According to data.gov.sg, 86 such sales occurred this year.

In contrast, only 38 transactions of this nature came to pass in 2022, with 44 recorded in 2021.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.