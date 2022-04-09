Boon Lay Attackers Return To Crime Scene, Charged On 9 Apr

The manhunt for the Boon Lay attackers in the recent slashing incident came to a close on Thursday (7 Apr). The pair who attacked a man with two bread knives were finally apprehended at Woodlands Street 12.

Now in police custody, the pair were spotted on Friday (8 Apr) when police escorted them back to the crime scene.



Dressed in white and restrained by their wrists, the pair made their way separately into the cordoned area in Boon Lay, with curious passers-by watching on intently.

They’ve been charged with two counts of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons today (9 Apr).

Boon Lay attackers restrained & flanked by officers

In exclusive photos from Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the attackers are pictured in restraints around both their wrists and ankles.



Dressed in white and blue bottoms, they were each flanked by plainclothes police officers.

According to CNA, the pair were escorted separately to the different spots at the scene of the crime.

At each stop, officers would quiz them on a series of questions before moving to the next location.

CNA also noted that both suspects spent a considerable amount of time at the car park, presumably answering questions regarding the visible bloodstains on the ground.

Boon Lay attackers charged on 9 Apr

The Straits Times (ST) reported that the pair were charged with one count each of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons with common intention.

The pair appeared in the district court via video link while in remand to hear their charges being read out to them.

ST added that they appeared together on screen, their “faces without expression”.

If they are found guilty, the pair may face a lifetime in jail, imprisonment of up to 15 years, a fine, and caning, stated CNA.

The pair are currently still in remand and will reportedly return to court on 14 Apr.

Hope more details become available soon

Understandably, the details surrounding the Boon Lay attack are sparse due to the nature of investigations.

Nonetheless, we hope that additional information will become available soon.

Perhaps only then, can we make sense of this needless attack.

