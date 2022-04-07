Police Searching For 2 Men Involved In Boon Lay Bladed Weapons Attack

Last month, Singapore unexpectedly saw a spate of violent incidents involving people wielding bladed weapons. Unfortunately, another one has occurred recently in Boon Lay.

On Wednesday (6 Apr) evening, two men were seen holding bladed weapons at a Boon Lay carpark.

They attacked and injured two other men, aged 22 and 23, who were later conveyed to the hospital. Preliminary investigations show that the victims know their attackers.

The police are now conducting a manhunt operation and investigating the incident.

2 men wield bladed weapons at Boon Lay carpark

On Wednesday (6 Apr), a video of two men wielding what appear to be long-bladed weapons at the Block 175 Boon Lay Drive carpark started circulating on social media.

In the video, the pair can be heard yelling at a group of people.

As this was happening, the woman filming, supposedly from one of the HDB flats nearby, shouted at them to stop. She also warned them that she had called the police already.

After walking away briefly, with one of the men still yelling, the other man wielding the weapon broke into a run. His companion seemingly gestured to stop him.

Audibly panicking, the woman filming once again started shouting “police”.

Another short clip shows the two attackers fleeing the scene, sprinting through what looked to be a park.



A photo circulating online also shows one of the victims sitting on the ground in pain with blood running down his face and on his hands. Another man appears to be tending to him.

Police manhunt ongoing

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the police were informed of the incident at about 5.02pm on Wednesday (6 Apr).

The duo with weapons had reportedly injured two men aged 22 and 23. The victims were subsequently conveyed to the hospital while conscious.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the victims knew their attackers.

The police are now conducting a manhunt to track the attackers down. Investigations are ongoing.

Taking the opportunity to address the public, the police said that hey do not tolerate brazen acts of violence and blatant disregard of the law.

They also emphasised that they will spare no effort to apprehend offenders and deal with them in accordance with the law.

The police added that harbouring fugitives is a serious offence and reminds the public that it is punishable with imprisonment and a fine.

Hope police will apprehend the attackers

In Parliament on Monday (4 Apr), Minister of State for Home Affairs Desmond Tan said the number of knife-related crimes has remained relatively constant over the past 5 years, reported CNA.

Despite that, recently, Singapore has had a fair share of violent incidents involving weapons.

Hopefully, our trusty police officers will soon apprehend the attackers and bring them to justice, giving the public peace of mind.

