Chicken Rice From Boon Tong Kee ‘Has More Bones Than Meat’, Restaurant Offers Customer Free Serving

Customer Receives Chicken Rice With More Bones Than Meat From Boon Tong Kee In Compass One, Sengkang

Chicken rice is truly a staple dish of Singapore’s local cuisine; most chances are, you can’t go wrong with it.

However, one customer was recently dissatisfied with her order from a chicken rice restaurant in Sengkang’s Compass One mall.

Despite having paid over S$9 for her chicken rice, she said she received more bones than meat in her meal.

The restaurant noted that if customers feel they were not provided with enough meat, it is willing to offer them a free packet of chicken rice for their next visit.

She paid over S$9 for her chicken rice

In a Facebook post on Complaint Singapore, a customer of Boon Tong Kee from Sengkang’s Compass One shared a picture of her chicken rice order.

In the picture, there appear to be a lot more bones than meat. This left the regular customer “disappointed” with the meal.

Furthermore, as she ordered a takeaway meal, this caused her meal to cost over S$9.

Netizens noted that one could order a half chicken at a hawker stall with that price.

Boon Tong Kee manager notes that customers can ask for bones to be removed

According to Shin Min Daily News, the restaurant manager of Boon Tong Kee shared that this was not the first time they had received such a complaint.

However, he noted that customers with such complaints could return their meals to the restaurant to swap for a free serving of chicken rice.

He shared that once, a customer called to complain about the bones in his chicken rice. As a result, the restaurant offered to give him a free chicken rice meal on his next visit.

The manager also noted that the customer was given meat from an entire chicken tail in the picture. Thus, the restaurant did not shortchange her of any chicken meat.

In the future, she could also request no bones in her meal.

Featured image adapted from Complaint Singapore on Facebook.