OK Chicken Rice Has S$3 Free-Flow Buffet At 8 S’pore Outlets For Labour Day

OK Chicken Rice Has S$3 Free-Flow Buffet For Labour Day On 1 May

Labour Day, which falls on 1 May every year, honours and celebrates the contributions that workers have made to Singapore.

To thank Singapore residents for their hard work, OK Chicken Rice will be offering a one-day-only ‘buffet’ on Monday (1 May), allowing customers and their families to enjoy free-flow dishes for just S$3.

Customers can choose to patronise any of the eight OK Chicken Rice outlets islandwide to enjoy the promotion.

OK Chicken Rice has S$3 buffet on Labour Day for dine-in customers

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (26 Apr), OK Chicken Rice shared an upcoming promotion to celebrate Labour Day and thank workers for their hard work.

For just S$3, customers can enjoy unlimited servings of roast or steam chicken rice, curry noodles, or porridge.

There are only two conditions that customers have to take note of.

Firstly, the promotion is only valid for dine-in customers — they will not be allowed to pack or dabao their food.

Patrons will also not be allowed to choose certain parts of the chicken they’d like to have.

Available from 10am to 8pm on 1 May

The Labour Day promotion is valid at eight OK Chicken Rice outlets islandwide:

Ang Mo Kio

Bendemeer

Clementi

Hougang

Jurong East

Marsiling

Tiong Bahru

Yishun

The exact addresses can be found on OK Chicken Rice’s website here.

The one-day promotion will take place between 10am and 8pm on 1 May, so customers can choose to head down to enjoy the promo either for their lunch or dinner.

Kudos to the folks at OK Chicken Rice for putting together such a meaningful initiative.

If you simply cannot have enough chicken rice, this is one promo you shouldn’t miss out on. Tag someone you know who’ll be excited about this news.

