Experts Warn That 2nd Booster Shot Offers Little Protection Against Omicron

With the recent Omicron cases in Singapore, it comes as no surprise that people are concerned. Even before we began easing our restrictions, talks of a 2nd booster shot to ward off the disease have surfaced.

However, a recent Israeli study has reportedly found that a 2nd booster shot may not be able to offer much in terms of immunity against Omicron.

Although it does increase antibodies, it apparently does not help in further improving immunity beyond what the 3 initial doses offer.

Instead, experts suggest that it may be time to develop a new vaccine for Omicron.

2nd booster shot allegedly does not boost immunity

A new Israeli study published in the New England Journal of Medicine claims that a second booster dose for Covid-19 will not do much to increase protection against Omicron.

The study tested 270 healthcare workers in Tel Aviv, all of whom received a 2nd booster or 4th dose of either Pfizer or Moderna.

The booster dose was found to be safe with no adverse health effects. However, it could only create antibodies on a level similar to patients who had just received their 1st booster dose.

Patients who had Pfizer as their 2nd booster dose experienced a 30% decrease in chances of infection than patients who had 3 doses overall — while those with Moderna experienced an 18% reduction.

TODAY noted from the study that patients under the age of 40 had slightly better protection than patients of other ages.

Need for a new vaccine instead of another booster shot

The authors of the study ultimately determined that a 2nd booster dose does not do much to boost immunity against Omicron.

The 3 doses already increase immunity to an optimal level. Additional doses, the study notes, will only replenish immunity that has decreased, not enhance it. Any health benefits may only be marginal, for patients below the age of 40.

Taking the results of the study into account, other experts warn that there may now be a need to develop a new vaccine.

Since additional booster doses cannot afford specific protection against Omicron, a vaccine designed to protect against the disease is necessary. This is especially so if Omicron continues to infect patients.

Stay safe against Omicron

With the rise of Omicron cases not just in Singapore but all over the world, additional protection may be necessary.

Hopefully, there will be enough resources for scientists to be able to create a vaccine against Omicron or come up with alternative measures for protection.

In the meantime, we should continue doing our part by adopting good hygiene practices and adhering to Covid-19 measures.

