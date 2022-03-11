Previously Suspended Streamlined Covid-19 Measures To Kick In On 15 Mar

Sometime near end-February, Singapore authorities announced the streamlining of Covid-19 measures for easier comprehension by the public.

However, the recent Omicron wave which saw a spike in Covid-19 cases quickly put that on hold.

As the local situation shows signs of improving, the Multi-Ministry Task Force (MTF) announced that the simplification of measures will resume next Tuesday (15 Mar).

While mask-wearing rules and social gathering group limits will remain, households can look forward to welcoming more groups of visitors in a day.

Streamlined Covid-19 measures to take effect from 15 Mar

During a press conference on Friday (11 Mar), MTF co-chair Gan Kim Yong confirmed that the streamlining of Covid-19 measures will begin next Tuesday (15 Mar).

The Ministry of Health (MOH) had initially planned for the move to happen on 25 Feb but delayed it due to a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Now that the situation here shows signs of improvement, they have decided on a new date to implement the measures.

SMMs will focus on 5 areas

From 15 Mar, the SMMs will focus on 5 key areas:

Capacity limits

Group sizes

Mask wearing

Safe distancing

Workplace requirements

Elaborating on the simplified measures, Mr Gan said they will help individuals and businesses understand and comply with the rules.

Even though rules pertaining to mask-wearing and social gathering group sizes will remain, households will be able to welcome up to 5 visitors at any time throughout the day, instead of only once a day.

This means that they can have multiple groups over, as long as each group keeps to the 5-pax limit at any one time.

However, Minister Gan urged residents to “exercise restraint” when meeting multiple groups of friends, especially if they are living with vulnerable individuals.

30 vaccinated individuals allowed for team sports

While the streamlining of measures does not include any form of easing, MOH will be allowing team sports of up to 30 fully vaccinated individuals from 15 Mar.

This will reportedly be able to take place at selected venues, including those operated by ActiveSG or the People’s Association.

MCCY will also be progressively adding more of such venues over the coming weeks.

Explaining the move, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said contact during sports activities is transient. There is also no evidence to suggest that such activities drive infections.

Hope updated measures will make life a little easier

After multiple changes to Covid-19 measures over the past 2 years, we’re sure many have had trouble keeping up.

Hopefully, with the streamlined measures this time, Singapore residents will have no trouble adhering to the rules and keeping themselves safe.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted by MS News.