Residents Aged 30-49 To Be Invited For Booster Shots From 9 Oct

Though Singapore has been rolling out booster vaccine shots since September, they have been exclusive to seniors who might be more vulnerable to falling seriously ill when infected by Covid-19.

In a Multi-Ministry Task Force (MTF) press conference on Saturday (9 Oct), Health Minister Ong Ye Kung shared that they will soon extend the programme to 30-49-year-olds.

This comes shortly after a prior expansion which saw 50-59 year-olds qualifying for booster shots.

Frontline, travel & healthcare workers to receive invites soon

During the press conference, Minister Ong shared that about 370,000 booster vaccine jabs have been administered to date.

With the recommendation of the expert committee, the programme will now include a larger segment of society.

Those above 30 years old will progressively receive invitations for their vaccination appointments.

Mr Ong added that recipients will be better protected against Covid-19 after receiving booster shots.

At the same time, the risk of severe adverse reactions is low and similar to the first 2 doses of the vaccine.

The authorities will also be extending booster shots to frontline workers and those in the travel and healthcare industries.

Other frontline staff such as public transport workers, taxi drivers, security personnel, hawkers, and retail assistants can similarly look forward to receiving their booster invitations.

The first batch of invitations will be rolled out on 9 Oct.

Featured image adapted from Ong Ye Kung on Facebook.