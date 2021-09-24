Those Aged 50-59 Have Higher Risk Of Underlying Comorbidities: MOH

As the Covid-19 cases rise across the world, many governments are starting to provide booster shots for their people.

Singapore started doing so 14 Sep for seniors above 60 years old.

And as case numbers have been rising exponentially here, we’ll now extend the shots to those between 50-59 too.

Source

This is to ensure they have continued higher levels of protection from the virus.

Data on booster shots monitored

In a press release on Friday (24 Sep), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said the Expert Committee on Covid-19 Vaccination (EC19V) has been closely monitoring the data on whether booster shots are needed.

They thus recommend those aged 50-59 get booster shots under the Health Sciences Authority’s Pandemic Special Access Route (PSAR).

This should happen 6 months after they’ve received their 2nd dose.

Only Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are authorised under this route for now.

Adults from 50-59 at higher risk

Explaining the rationale, MOH said,

Adults aged 50 to 59 years have a higher risk of underlying comorbidities and hence a risk of severe illness as compared to younger persons.

Also, many of these older persons would have completed their 2-dose regime earlier in the year.

Thus, their protection levels would have gone down over that time.

Invites to be sent from 4 Oct

Agreeing with the recommendations, MOH will start inviting people from 4 Oct.

Source

Those eligible must be:

Aged 50-59 Have completed 2 doses of vaccination at least 6 months ago

They’ll get an SMS with a personalised booking link to their handphone.

From that link, they can book a booster shot appointment on www.vaccine.gov.sg for any vaccination centre, polyclinic, or participating Public Health Preparedness Clinic (PHPC).

91,500 seniors have got booster

Since the booster shot scheme started on 15 Sep, 91,500 seniors above 60 have got their booster as of Thursday (23 Sep).

Among the seniors invited so far, 56% have either booked an appointment or already got their jab.

MOH said our population’s immunity will “ensure continued high levels of protection against severe disease”.

Consider a booster to cut chances of severe illness

The rising Covid-19 cases in our community has concerned many Singaporeans.

Thus, those who’re eligible may want to get a booster job to help decrease their chances of severe illness.

In the meantime, do stay safe and follow the usual safe distancing measures.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.