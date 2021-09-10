Covid-19 Booster Shots Will Be Available To Seniors 60 & Above From 14 Sep

As the Covid-19 pandemic rages worldwide, many governments are starting to provide booster shots for their people.

Soon, Singapore will be one of the countries to do so.

On Friday (10 Sep), the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced that Covid-19 vaccine booster shots would be available for seniors above age 60 from 14 Sep.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest update.

Seniors 60 & above can receive booster shots from 14 Sep

MOH said in a press release today that Singapore will be rolling out Covid-19 booster shots in response to the latest surge of infections that started on 23 Aug.

From 14 Sep, these groups stand to benefit from the vaccine booster programme:

Those aged 60 and above

Residents of aged care facilities

Those who are “moderately to severely immunocompromised.”

This scheme is authorised under the Health Sciences Authority’s Pandemic Special Access Route (PSAR). Only Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are authorised under this route for now.

Individuals must have been fully vaccinated for at least 6 months before going for the booster shot.

Covid-19 booster shots to increase immunity

MOH encourages those who are “moderately to severely immunocompromised” and are fully vaccinated to take the PSAR mRNA vaccine 2 months after their 2nd dose.

However, MOH also cautioned that individuals should consult their treating specialist before getting their 3rd dose.

Should the workplace of their treating specialist offer vaccinations, eligible individuals may receive it there.

Alternatively, they may get a referral form from their specialist before walking into a vaccination centre.

The Covid-19 booster shots are to maintain high levels of protection. This is especially true since the first batch of seniors completed their vaccination in March, which means their protection levels might no longer be as effective.

Those eligible will soon receive an SMS with a personalised booking link. They can then book a new appointment on www.vaccine.gov.sg.

If you know anyone who falls under this category, do remember to inform them that they can take their booster shots next Tuesday onwards.

As for the rest of the community, do take care and remember to follow safe management measures.

