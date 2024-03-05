14-year-old boy missing since Nov 2023, S’pore police appealing for info

Missing boy was last seen in Ang Mo Kio on 18 Nov

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is appealing for information on a teenage boy who went missing in Nov 2023.

According to the SPF, the boy was last seen within the vicinity of Ang Mo Kio.

Teen missing since 18 Nov 2023

In a missing person’s appeal today (5 Mar), SPF revealed some information about the case.

It shared that the missing teen in question is 14-year-old Muhammad Alfyaan Zulfienor Bin Abdullah who went missing on 18 Nov. This means that he has been missing for more than three months at the time of writing.

Alfyaan was last seen at about 6.25pm that day at Blk 244 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1.

No other information such as what he was wearing that day is available.

Notify the police if you have any info

As the search for the teen is ongoing, SPF is appealing for any useful information.

Anyone who can help can contact the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000.

Alternatively, they may submit information online via the SPF I-Witness portal. All information will be kept strictly confidential.

Also read: Police Cameras Helped Solve Over 5,000 Cases, SPF Plans To Install More By 2030

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force and Google Maps.