Boy Mops HDB Void Deck Floor To Create ‘Water Slide’, Netizens Laud His Ingenuity

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Boy Mops HDB Void Deck Floor To Create ‘Water Slide’, Even Does Naruto Run

In densely packed Singapore, it can be difficult for children to find free spaces to play without drawing complaints.

A local boy, however, was creative enough to find a way to entertain himself with just a normal mop.

He mopped the floor of his HDB void deck so he could slide around like a superhero.

Netizens were impressed by the ingenuity he showed.

Man comes across boy with mop at void deck

In a TikTok video posted on Friday (14 July), a local man said he came across the boy mopping the floor of the void deck, making it wet and slippery.

At first, he thought the kid had spilt something and was cleaning the mess.

However, after observing him for a while, he found out that this was part of the boy’s plan.

This was confirmed in the comments by the OP, who revealed that he’d actually seen the boy walking to the void deck with the mop on his shoulder.

Boy mops floor to create ‘water slide’ in void deck

After the floor was nice and damp, the OP saw the boy sliding around happily on it.

Better still, after sliding across the floor, the boy did a “Naruto run”.

For the uninitiated, Naruto is the hero of the eponymously named Japanese anime. The powerful ninja has many abilities, such as flight, super speed and superhuman strength.

Naruto often runs assuming his signature pose with his arms angled behind his body.

Netizens applaud boy’s ingenuity

Netizens were charmed by the boy’s actions, resulting in the TikTok clip being played more than 243,000 times.

Some found it heartwarming that such simple pleasures could make him happy.

One commenter marvelled at how the boy didn’t need the ubiquitous smartphone or worse, vapes.

Netizens also lauded his creativity, which would come in useful in life.

What seemed the most endearing, though, was his Naruto run at the end.

The simple things in life

It’s refreshing indeed that one boy in Singapore knows how to have fun in a wholesome and uncomplicated manner.

His carefree attitude also reminded those of a certain vintage of how children used to amuse themselves in days of yore.

Kudos to the boy for showing us that we don’t need devices to make us happy.

Hopefully, the inventiveness he displayed will remain in him, as it’ll certainly stand him in good stead in future.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @izzat.reservoir.dayak on TikTok.