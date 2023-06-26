CCK Futsal Court Requires S$100 Deposit For Booking, Town Council Says It Encourages User Accountability

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

S$100 Refundable Deposit Needed For CCK Futsal Court Booking, Netizen Concerned Kids Can’t Afford It

In 2022, The Arena @ Keat Hong opened, offering multiple sports facilities for Choa Chu Kang (CCK) residents.

A netizen has pointed out, though, that at least one facility there might pose some challenges for young users.

They were concerned that a S$100 refundable deposit is needed to book the futsal court.

In response, the town council has said that the charge encourages user accountability, among other things.

At least S$30/hour for CCK futsal court booking

In a Facebook post earlier this month, a netizen shared a photo of the rates for booking the futsal court in The Arena @ Keat Hong.

According to the sign, a refundable deposit of S$100 is required per session.

Besides that, the booking fees are also fairly steep, with users needing to fork out S$30 per hour during non-peak hours (from 9am to 7pm on weekdays).

During peak hours (weekday nights and weekends/public holidays), the rate goes up to S$50 for one hour.

Netizen questions how kids can afford to pay

The OP questioned how young kids would be able to pay that amount of cash for “a kickabout in the neighbourhood”.

They pointed out that the other courts in the arena — i.e. the basketball, badminton and volleyball courts — were free for residents’ use.

Linking this to the “dreadful state” of Singapore’s football scene, they questioned how it could improve when kids can’t find a place for a kickabout without fearing being complained about.

Deposit encourages user accountability: Town Council

In response to queries from MS News, Chua Chu Kang Town Council (CCKTC) said the refundable deposit “encourages accountability on the part of the users”.

They added that it also ensures the court is used properly, pointing out that its features could be costly to replace if damaged.

These features include an interactive wall for gamified play and artificial turf, CCKTC noted, adding,

All deposits have been refunded fully and promptly.

Though the netizen had complained over the fees, the town council said they’ve actually seen increasing futsal court bookings from residents since it opened a year ago.

Free booking of CCK futsal court on Sundays

CCKTC also announced that they’ll be allowing residents to book the futsal court at The Arena @ Keat Hong for free on Sundays, from 9am to 3pm.

This initiative will take effect from 1 July, and be on a first-come-first-served basis subject to availability.

In a Facebook post last Friday (23 June), Chua Chu Kang MP Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim said the complimentary bookings will be offered for social games only, and not for private coaching.

Bookings can be made at CCKTC’s main office during operating hours, the town council said, adding,

We hope this move will open up more opportunities for our residents to enjoy games at the futsal court and enhance sports and community bonding in our estate.

Hopefully, the neighbourhood kids will be able to take advantage of the free booking period to hone their soccer skills.

