CCK Sports Arena Has Futsal Pitch, Basketball Court & Mega Playground For Games & Tournaments

The Arena @ Keat Hong In CCK Will Open With Multiple Sports Courts & Mega Playground

In space-constrained Singapore, large, free-to-access community spaces are hard to come by. That will soon change for Choa Chu Kang residents thanks to an upcoming mega sports arena in the neighbourhood.

MP Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim shared a preview of The Arena @ Keat Hong which is set to open with a newly-built futsal pitch, basketball court, and playground on Sunday (19 Jun).

Residents can save a trip to a nearby community centre (CC) as multiple sports facilities will be right at their doorsteps.

Massive CCK sports arena has multiple public facilities for Keat Hong residents

In most HDB estates, playgrounds and sports courts are rather lonely fixtures of decent sizes located at various points around the vicinity.

But The Arena @ Keat Hong will be vastly different, offering a comprehensive sporting experience. Within one massive area, residents will be able to access a huge futsal pitch with synthetic grass turf, a spacious basketball court, badminton court, and more.

While serious players can host mini tournaments with friends, young children can meet new friends at the adventure playground. Looking much unlike the typical HDB playgrounds, this one seems quite high with several slides, climbing nets, and nooks and crannies to play hide-and-seek in.

Let the energetic kiddos test their agility at the climbing walls as they navigate the tricky structure.

Parents will just have to make sure to keep a close eye on the little ones so they’ll enjoy the facility safely.

Possible thanks to grassroots leaders’ efforts

In his Facebook post announcing The Arena’s upcoming opening, Mr Zhulkarnain commended grassroots leaders who helped make this project a reality.

Thanks to their efforts, it seems everything is ready for the official event on Sunday (19 Jun).

If you’re interested in stopping by, here’s how to get there:

Address: Choa Chu Kang, Singapore

Nearest MRT/LRT: Choa Chu Kang Station & South View Station

Looking forward to more outdoor activities

Keat Hong residents seeking a thrill now have more opportunities because of the newly-built sports arena.

In the upcoming years, we hope to see more playgrounds and sports facilities around our neighbourhoods.

This way, we can continue to stay active while enjoying the convenience of engaging in sports and play not far from our homes.

