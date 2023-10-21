S’pore Boy Shelters Bus Passengers From Rain, Some Smile At Him & Say Thank You

Boy Shares Umbrella With Multiple Passengers Alighting Bus

Just last month, a schoolboy made headlines for sharing his umbrella with passengers getting off a bus in Punggol.

Yet another boy, clad in what appears to be his school uniform, has recently done the same.

The alighting passengers took turns to nod and smile at him in gestures of thanks.

Kind boy receives thanks & grateful smiles from passengers

TikTok user @baebe22paches shared the wholesome scene on Friday (20 Oct).

In the 10-second clip, a boy holds up an umbrella for those getting off a bus.

Dressed in white socks and shoes and carrying what appeared to be a heavy schoolbag, the boy looked like your average Singapore student.

However, his kind act during a rainy day definitely sets him apart from the rest.

As the passengers hopped off the bus, they took turns to acknowledge the boy that’s helping them to stay dry.

Some nodded their thanks, while others gave him a grateful smile.

Based on the clip, a few passengers had even been carrying their own umbrellas.

Thanks to the kind boy, however, they didn’t have to go through the hassle of opening them up.

Praised for good heart & upbringing

Meanwhile, the OP also took the time to praise the boy’s parents for raising him well.

“Salute to the parents for teaching him morals in life, hope he’ll [be] a good example for others,” said the OP in a comment.

Many others in the comments also showered the boy with praise, complimenting his kind heart.

Additionally, another user hoped that the boy will “keep it up” until he’s old.

Kudos to the young man for going above and beyond to be kind to strangers.

No matter our age, we can probably take a note or two from his actions.

Featured image adapted from @baebe22paches on TikTok.