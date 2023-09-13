Schoolboy Shelters Alighting Bus Passengers With Umbrella In Punggol, Ignores Rain Drenching Him

Kind Schoolboy Holds Umbrella For Bus Passengers In Punggol During Rain

A young boy in a school uniform showed everyone his selflessness when he held up his umbrella recently for alighting bus passengers.

Even as the rain from the top of the umbrella spattered onto him, he stood unwaveringly at the edge of the bus stop in Punggol to offer strangers shelter.

The people he helped thanked him for his kindness and TikTok viewers also praised the young boy.

Schoolboy shelters strangers alighting from bus with umbrella

Instagram page sgfollowsall uploaded a short, five-second video of the incident on Wednesday (13 Sep).

The footage captured the scene of a heavy downpour at a bus stop in Punggol, as rain pelted down the gap between the shelter and the bus that had stopped there.

Despite the downpour, a young bespectacled boy in a school uniform stood in the gap mentioned, holding up an umbrella.

As passengers began to alight, it became apparent that he was shielding them from the rain.

While he did so, rainwater evidently flowed off the umbrella’s rim and poured in a stream onto his head. Nevertheless, the boy didn’t waver, ignoring the fact that he was getting drenched.

Once everyone had alighted, he lowered his umbrella and carried on his own way.

Passengers thanked the boy

In the video’s caption, the sgfollowsall page declared that the boy had the “heart of a king”.

Acknowledging that his actions were indeed noble, some commenters wondered if the passengers thanked the boy for his kindness.

To this, sgfollowsall later posted an update from someone claiming to be one of the people he had helped, claiming that the passengers did thank him.

Perhaps they did so softly, or the loudness of the downpour in the video drowned out their words.

Even if the boy didn’t receive any expressions of gratitude, netizens were full of appreciation for him and his parents, for raising him well.

Seeing the boy’s precious act of kindness is certainly heartwarming, and we’re sure he made many people’s day.

