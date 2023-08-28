Motorcyclist Helps Elderly Woman Cross 2 Roads In Tiong Bahru, Praised For Kind Gesture

Motorcyclist Helps Elderly Woman To Push Trolley & Cross Roads At Tiong Bahru

With such busy, fast-paced lives, not everyone would take the time and effort out of their daily commute to help an elderly person in need.

However, one kind motorcyclist proved that kindness still exists when he helped an old woman push her shopping trolley across a road in Tiong Bahru.

He even walked at the same pace as the woman, making sure she was safe.

The motorcyclist then waited for another pedestrian light to turn green before helping her cross a second road.

Motorcyclist helps elderly woman cross 2 roads

The motorcyclist’s act of kindness was filmed by someone in their car, who later shared the recording on TikTok.

It shows a motorcycle pulled over at a traffic light. Street signs indicate that this is an intersection between Kim Pong Road and Tiong Bahru Road.

An old woman is waiting to cross the road. She has both a walker and a small shopping trolley with her, making it a difficult and potentially unsafe trip.

Over emotional music added by the OP, the motorcyclist waits for the green man to appear.

He then pushes the trolley across the road, matching the pace of the old woman as she moves forward slowly with the help of her walker.

Once they’ve made it safely to the other side, one might expect the rider to return to his motorbike and continue on with his day.

Instead, it appears that the elderly woman needs to cross a second road at the intersection.

The patient rider then waits for the green man to appear so he can help her cross the second road.

Netizens touched by kindness

Many viewers commented that they were touched by the heartwarming actions of the kind rider.

They also pointed out that his parents have raised him right.

Some wondered how the old lady would have been able to use a walker and push a trolley at the same time.

One commenter also thanked the OP for filming and sharing this heart-warming act.

Indeed, social media can often be filled with so much negativity and bad news. Thus, it’s definitely good to see more positivity shared and recognised.

Another example is a recent video of a construction worker helping an old man across a road in Ang Mo Kio.

Perhaps clips like these will inspire more people to show such kindness the next time they see someone in need.

