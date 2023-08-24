Construction Worker Accompanies Elderly Man As He Crosses The Road Slowly In Ang Mo Kio

Construction Worker Helps Elderly Man Slowly Cross The Road In Ang Mo Kio

With so much negativity in the news, it’s always nice to see acts of kindness, however small they may be.

A video recorded by a passer-by recently shows one such act. A construction worker took time out of his day to help an elderly man cross the road at Ang Mo Kio.

Even though the pedestrian light had turned red, the worker stayed with the old man to keep him safe from cars.

Viewers of the video have praised the worker for his thoughtfulness.

Worker helps elderly man despite red pedestrian light

The video was posted by several online groups, including the Singapore Kindness Movement.

Its caption states that the event took place at the intersection between Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 and Avenue 6.

A construction worker wearing a yellow hard hat is seen helping an old man cross the road. They are roughly three-quarters of the way across.

The old man is holding a walking stick in his right hand and has his left hand on the worker’s shoulder for support.

Due to his age, the old man can only shuffle forward slowly. The pedestrian crossing time has ended, and the red light is prominently displayed.

Despite this, the worker sticks with the elderly man, moving at the same pace and keeping him safe from any oncoming vehicles.

As the camera pans to the left, several vehicles can be seen patiently waiting for the two to finish crossing.

Netizens admire kindness of migrant workers

Viewers were full of praise for the thoughtful worker who took a few moments out of his day to assist the elderly man.

Another commenter pointed out the kindness of migrant workers, noting that they would always readily give up their MRT seats to senior citizens.

Thus, this user urged Singaporeans to learn from these workers and show them and everyone else the same compassion in return.

Even a small act of kindness in the video touched the hearts of so many people.

Let’s all learn from the worker’s example and lend a helping hand to anyone who needs it.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Kindness Movement on Facebook.