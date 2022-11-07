7-Year-Old Boy Gets Stung By Scorpion In Brazil, Suffers 7 Heart Attacks & Passes Away

Boy Dies From 7 Heart Attacks After Suffering Scorpion Sting In Brazil

Scorpions are infamous for being one of the most dangerous members of the animal kingdom. Packed with deadly venom, there is often little chance of survival if one is bitten by them.

Recently, a seven-year-old boy in Brazil suffered a sting from a Brazilian Yellow Scorpion which was hiding in his shoes.

He sustained seven heart attacks in the hospital before eventually passing away.

Boy gets stung by scorpion in Brazil

The Mirror reports that on 23 Oct, seven-year-old Luiz Miguel Furtado Barbosa was about to embark on a camping trip with his family.

While putting on his shoes, he felt severe pain in his foot and screamed out loud.

Luiz Miguel’s 44-year-old mother Angelita Proença Furtado told local media that her family did not know what caused his agony at the time of the incident.

The bitten area then became red and swollen, with the pain increasing exponentially.

She then realised that it was a scorpion that bit him. After a desperate five-minute search, they finally managed to find it in their house.

Passed away after 7 heart attacks

According to The Mirror, Luiz Miguel’s family then rushed him to the hospital, where he was sent to the pediatric intensive care unit for observation.

Mrs Furtado said Luiz Miguel had even regained consciousness at one point.

“He opened his eyes, tried to talk to me. I kissed him and he had to be sedated again because he was very agitated,” she said.

But after removing him from some medication, he suffered four heart attacks.

On 25 Oct, he suffered three more heart attacks and later passed away.

One of the most venomous scorpion species

Mrs Furtado, who has another son aged eight, said she is grateful for the short time she had with Luiz Miguel.

“I decided that I would make the lesson that [Luiz Miguel] left me worth it as he taught me how to be a mother,” she said. “We have to have this mindset instead of feelings of guilt.”

Scorpion attacks are not uncommon in the area Luiz Miguel lived in, with 54 incidents occurring this year alone, according to reports.

This is due to its placement near the Tiete river in Brazil as well as its close proximity to large forests, resulting in a high frequency of scorpion attacks.

In addition, the Brazilian Yellow Scorpion is notably one of the deadliest species of scorpions in South America. As such, its fatality rate is typically very high.

