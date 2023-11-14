67-Year-Old Man Found Dead In Braddell Flat, No Foul Play Suspected

Police Find Dead 67-Year-Old Man In Braddell Flat, No Foul Play Suspected

In an unfortunate case, police found a man, 67, dead in a Braddell flat on Monday (13 Nov).

The police are currently investigating the incident as an unnatural death.

However, they also do not suspect foul play at this time.

Police find man dead in Braddell flat

According to The Straits Times (ST), police were alerted to the case yesterday (13 Nov) at 4.10pm.

They found a 67-year-old man motionless in a private estate flat at Block 10R Braddell Hill. A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic pronounced him dead at the scene.

Passers-by spotted four police cars, an SCDF ambulance, and later, a police hearse at the scene past 5pm.

Police classified the case as an unnatural death and are currently investigating.

However, they do not suspect any foul play at this time.

MS News extends our sincere condolences to the loved ones of the deceased.

Last week, a 63-year-old man was found dead in an Eunos HDB unit.

