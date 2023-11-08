Elderly Man Found Dead In Eunos Flat, Blocks Away From Mother & Baby Tragedy

63-Year-Old Man Found Dead At 3rd Floor Unit Of Eunos HDB

On Monday (6 Nov) evening, police found the body of a 63-year-old man in a third-floor unit at Block 33 Eunos Crescent.

The discovery occurred just two blocks away from where the authorities found a woman and a baby dead on Sunday (5 Nov).

The police do not suspect foul play based on preliminary investigations.

Man found dead at Eunos HDB on 6 Nov

Speaking to The Straits Times (ST), police said they received an alert on Monday (6 Nov) evening about a case of unnatural death at Block 33 Eunos Crescent.

Responders found the 63-year-old lying motionless in the apartment and subsequently declared him dead at the scene.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play. Investigations are currently ongoing.

A Shin Min Daily News reader told the Chinese daily that they saw three police cars and a black vehicle at the foot of the block.

After arriving at the scene, Shin Min reporters said they could still detect a strong stench in the air, likely from a corpse.

The unit’s neighbours shared that they rarely saw the deceased and said he likely lived alone.

They also claimed that he doesn’t usually interact with his neighbours and as such, residents didn’t know about his death till the police arrived.

Nearby residents frightened by string of incidents

The discovery occurred just a day after authorities found the bodies of a woman and a baby at the foot of Block 35 Eunos Crescent.

According to ST, the blocks are located 50 metres away from each other.

Given their proximity, nearby residents have expressed fear about living in the area.

A female resident who saw the bodies of the woman and baby said she had not been sleeping well after the incident.

My [helper] and I didn’t dare to take the lift alone, we both feel uneasy.

The resident also said that a group of women used to socialise at the void deck of Block 35. However, the area has reportedly been quiet since the discovery of the corpses.

MS News extends our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. May he rest in peace.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.