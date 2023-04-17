Bricks Allegedly Thrown From Bukit Merah HDB Block, Resident Says He Was Almost Hit

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Bricks Allegedly Thrown From 8th Storey Of Bukit Merah Block, Police Report Made

The majority of Singaporeans live stacked on one another in high-rise HDB housing.

While it’s generally comfortable for most, anti-social behaviour like the throwing of “killer litter” can unfortunately make it a hazard.

A resident says he was almost hit when bricks were allegedly thrown from a block in Bukit Merah.

Thankfully, he escaped unscathed.

Man narrowly misses being hit by bricks at Bukit Merah block

In a Facebook post on 11 Apr, Mr Erwin Tan said he’d witnessed someone allegedly throwing bricks from the eighth storey of an HDB block.

If he’d been walking just 3 seconds ahead, he would’ve been hit, he maintained.

When asked in the comments how he knew they were from the eighth storey, he replied that he actually saw the alleged culprit.

A total of three bricks were thrown, he elaborated, and he and some other passers-by saw the alleged culprit trying to throw a fourth brick.

He stopped when Mr Tan shouted at him, he said.

The witness added that he should’ve ran upstairs to catch him or at least try to identify him.

Bricks also narrowly missed a car

From the photos Mr Tan shared, the bricks fell beside a dark blue Toyota in the open-air carpark.

They appear to have narrowly missed the car, shattering into several pieces nearby.

The area where the bricks fell is also next to letterboxes, so unsuspecting residents emerging after collecting their mail could’ve been hit.

Bricks were thrown from Block 28 Jalan Bukit Merah

Later, Mr Tan told Shin Min Daily News that the incident happened at Block 28 Jalan Bukit Merah.

He was heading to the office at 8.45pm on 11 Apr when the bricks fell, and he noticed what looked like a man throwing them from the eighth floor.

At the time, he was really angry as he could’ve been seriously injured if hit, said the 43-year-old photographer.

Residents of Bukit Merah block have made police report over bricks

Other residents and workers at the block were also interviewed by Shin Min.

A 27-year-old staff member working at the minimart there told the paper that they saw bricks falling at about 8pm that night.

A resident from the 11th floor named only as Ms Huang (transliterated from Mandarin) said she’d heard about bricks falling near the carpark.

She’s avoided parking her car there since.

Residents have made a police report over the incident.

No one injured in the incident: Police

The police confirmed with Shin Min that they’d received a report on a case of a rash act at the location.

Thankfully, nobody was injured, they said.

The matter is currently under investigation.

Bricks reportedly thrown from same block in March 2022

This isn’t the first time this has happened at this block, apparently.

In March 2022, bricks were reportedly thrown from Block 28 Jalan Bukit Merah, according to The New Paper (TNP).

While no injuries were reported at the time either, the police were alerted.

A 62-year-old man had been assisting with police investigations in that case.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured images adapted from Erwin Tan on Facebook.