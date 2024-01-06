Bugis Bakery Apologises For Increasing Prices For Cakes, Attributes Adjustment To Rising Costs

Bugis Bakery Apologises On Social Media For Increasing Prices Of Cakes

Prices are rising and everyone, from customers to businesses, is starting to feel the pinch.

This was the case for Uncle Lee’s Confectionery, a local bakery in Bugis that had to increase the prices of their cakes.

The bakery took to social media to apologise to their customers, attributing the price hike to rising supply cost and rental.

Bugis Bakery apologises for increasing prices

On 30 Dec, Uncle Lee’s Confectionery posted an apology on Instagram and Facebook, explaining their current situation.

“As 2023 comes to an end. We want to say sorry,” they shared. “2023 has been great for the Lee family with some milestones achieved.”

However, the successes had been hampered slightly by rising costs in supplies, which the bakery claimed increased three to four times in 2023 alone.

In addition, they had to contend with increases in rental.

“Despite the success, the increase in expenses has gradually impacted our continuity,” the business said, adding that the rise in GST to 9% this year did not make things any easier.

Price hike will apply to cakes only

As a result, the bakery has had to adjust its cake pricing.

The prices of six-inch cakes will see an increase of S$1 while the prices of eight-inch cakes will increase by S$2.

The bakery’s online system will reflect the adjusted price on 7 Jan.

“Only prices for cakes are adjusted,” Uncle Lee Confectionery clarified.

The bakery then went on to express their gratitude for their customers’ understanding.

“Through 2023, the family has tried not to make [a] price adjustment, but have to resort to it with the recent (again) cost increase,” they said. “Thank you so much for your support.”

