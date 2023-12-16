Chocolat N’ Spice Closes Tanjong Pagar Outlet After 19 Years, Cites High Operating Expenses

Chocolat N’ Spice To Shut Down Tanjong Pagar Outlet After 19 Years Of Operations

Residents in Tanjong Pagar ought to be pretty familiar with Chocolat N’ Spice, which ranks among the best in the area for dessert options.

Unfortunately, the outlet will now be closing down, with their last day of operations on 23 Dec.

In a notice put up at the store, the business cited high costs and overheads as a reason for the closure, adding that they had been operating at a loss.

Chocolat N’ Spice to close down Tanjong Pagar outlet

Posting to The ORIGINAL Can Eat! Hawker Food on Facebook, a netizen revealed news of the outlet closing down.

They shared a picture of the notice the outlet put up, informing customers of the impending closure.

“We are deeply saddened to announce that we will be ceasing our operations at Tanjong Pagar Plaza,” the store said.

“It has been a very few tough years as costs and overheads are very high, and we have been operating at a loss.”

They added that their last day of operations would be on 23 Dec.

Other outlets still operational

Following the closure, the staff at Tanjong Pagar would relocate to their outlet at Telok Blangah, from which they would continue to handle all corporate orders.

Chocolat N’ Spice also assured that they would help coordinate delivery options on Lalamove for all regulars and customers.

They concluded the notice by stating that their other outlets would still operate for buyers.

“We hope to see you at our Shunfu or Telok Blangah outlet. Please continue to support us!” they said.

Having operated in Tanjong Pagar for 19 years, the store was a favourite for those with a sweet tooth.

Their presence in the area would thus definitely be missed.

If you’d like to drop by the store one last time, here’s how to get there:

Chocolat N’ Spice

Address: 1 Tanjong Pagar Plaza, #01-18, Singapore 082001

Opening Hours: Monday to Friday (8.30am – 4.30pm), Saturday (8.30am – 2.30pm)

Nearest MRT Station: Maxwell

