Maxwell Teochew Porridge Stall Closes After Over 40 Years Due To Ah Mah’s Health Condition

40-Year-Old Maxwell Teochew Porridge Stall Closes Permanently, Ah Mah’s Health Issue Is Main Reason

Few stalls in Singapore are as iconic or long-running as Teochew Rice & Porridge at Maxwell Market.

In sad news, however, the stall will be closing for good after 40 years as its beloved Ah Mah retires.

The stall previously closed temporarily in November over Ah Mah’s health condition, but it looks like it will be shuttering for good this time.

Foodies from Singapore and abroad lamented the closure but shared their happy memories of eating from the stall.

They also wished Ah Mah a happy retirement and good health.

Teochew Rice & Porridge stall closes over Ah Mah’s health conditions

Maxwell Market’s Teochew Rice & Porridge is a long-running stall and is so iconic that it even has its own website — a rarity for hawker stalls.

The stall’s owner, affectionately known as Ah Mah, started it to raise her three children.

It has been around for 40 years, with Ah Mah’s delectable Teochew cuisine attracting customers from all over Singapore and even the world.

However, in November 2023, the stall closed temporarily over “Ah Mah’s current health conditions”.

Then, a month later on 4 Dec, the admin of the Hawkers United – Dabao 2020 Facebook group, Melvin Chew, shared some sad news.

Mr Chew said that he received news that the temporary closure is now permanent as Ah Mah has decided to retire for good.

He added that the stall was still closed when he visited the week before.

Mr Chew ended by wishing Ah Mah good health and saying that he hoped they could meet again soon, calling her one of the nicest grandmas he knew.

Another Facebook user posted a picture of what was allegedly the stall’s shutters where a note was pasted.

“In view of Ah Mah’s current health conditions, we have decided to cease our stall operations,” it reads.

The note matches the November Facebook post word for word but does not contain “temporarily” at the end of the first sentence.

Foodies lament stall’s closure

The news gave way to an outpouring of emotions from various fans of the stall.

One user posted a photo of delicious-looking dishes, thanking Ah Mah for whipping up such delights all these years and calling it “a privilege” to have eaten her food.

She then wished the elderly hawker a restful and enjoyable retirement.

Even foreigners expressed their farewells.

One couple from England said they were “fortunate” to have the chance to patronise her stall and that they would miss her food.

They also wished her a happy retirement as she had “worked hard together with her ever cheerful son”.

Another commenter hoped Ah Mah would get better soon and lamented that Singapore is losing its food culture rapidly.

Indeed, the Teochew Porridge stall’s closure is the latest in a long line of old stalls ceasing operations.

Earlier this week, Tian Tian Lai Nasi Lemak closed after 22 years as its owners retired.

The owners of Guan Kee Fried Kway Teow also shut down last month after decades in the business.

Last but not least, the closure of Old Lai Huat Seafood Restaurant saw old customers fly in from Indonesia for one last meal.

MS News wishes Ah Mah a happy, well-deserved retirement.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Teochew Rice & Porridge on Facebook.