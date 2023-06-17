79-Year-Old Man Passes Away After Fire At Bukit Batok HDB On 14 June

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Elderly Man Dies After Fire At 12th-Floor Bukit Batok HDB Flat

A 79-year-old man lost his life after a fire broke out at an HDB unit in Bukit Batok.

The elderly man was conveyed to the hospital in a conscious state but later succumbed to his injuries.

The fire reportedly involved a sofa in the living room of a 12-storey flat. Investigations are currently underway.

Fire engulfs Bukit Batok HDB unit on 12th floor

On Thursday (15 June), TikTok user @envermattdquidlat shared a video showing at least four Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) vehicles attending to the fire.

The caption accompanying the video states that the incident took place at Block 307 Bukit Batok Street 31 and involved a flat on the 12th floor.

Though no flames were visible in the clip, a section of the corridors on the highest floor appeared charred — presumably where the fire took place.

Elderly man succumbs to injuries

In response to MS News’ queries, the SCDF said they received an alert to the fire at about 6.50pm on Wednesday (14 June).

The blaze apparently involved a sofa in the living room of a unit on the 12th floor.

Firefighters successfully extinguished the fire using a single water jet.

An individual, identified by 8World News as a 79-year-old man, was conveyed to Singapore General Hospital in a conscious state.

However, he reportedly succumbed to his injuries later on. Investigations are currently ongoing.

MS News extends our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. May they find the strength to overcome this tragedy.

