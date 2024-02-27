Person rides down Bukit Merah FairPrice travelator by sitting on railing, FairPrice sanitises handles

Bukit Merah FairPrice travelator handles sanitised after person rides down by sitting on it

Last Saturday (24 Feb), pictures of a person riding a travelator by sitting on its handrail at a FairPrice outlet in Bukit Merah went viral.

A separate image of an individual wearing a similar outfit while travelling via MRT on the North-East Line had also circulated online.

FairPrice has since addressed the incident, stating that it has sanitised the railings of the travelator.

Person sits on Bukit Merah FairPrice travelator handrail

On 24 Feb, the Tiagong Facebook page shared two images of a person sitting on the handrail of a travelator at a FairPrice outlet.

They claimed that the incident took place at a store in Bukit Merah Central.

In the picture, the person straddles the travelator handrail while wearing a crop top and riding shorts.

The post then became viral on Facebook with over 700 shares.

Also on 24 Feb, a picture of a person in a similar outfit standing near the doors of an MRT train on the North-East Line similarly went viral.

The photo — that had been posted on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page — has around 1,200 shares at the time of writing.

It is unconfirmed if the individuals in the two viral images are the same person.

Travelator handles sanitised after incident

Speaking to MS News, a spokesperson for FairPrice Group confirmed that the incident involving the misuse of the in-store travelator took place at their Bukit Merah Central store on 23 Feb.

Following the incident, they immediately sanitised the handles of the travelator.

“The safety of our customers and employees is our priority,” the spokesperson said. “We are thankful that no injuries were sustained.”

“We remain vigilant and are committed to ensuring a safe shopping experience for all our customers across our network,” the spokesperson added.

MS News has reached out to SBS Transit for more information on the matter.

