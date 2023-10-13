Bukit Panjang Resident Pours Urine Into Neighbour’s Shoes & Breaks Into Home, Fined S$800

Bukit Panjang Resident Pours Urine Into Neighbour’s Shoe & Barges Into Her House

Displeased with her neighbour, a resident at an HDB block in Bukit Panjang allegedly poured urine into her neighbour’s shoes.

Over the next two years, the elderly woman continued with her acts of harassment. These included barging into her neighbour’s flat and drawing on the section of the corridor outside the neighbour’s unit.

The 68-year-old was recently handed an S$800 fine for mischief and for breaches of the Miscellaneous Offence (Public Order and Nuisance) Act.

Bukit Panjang resident pours urine into neighbour’s shoes

According to Shin Min Daily News, Wang and Ida are next-door neighbours at Block 137 Petir Road in Bukit Panjang.

The series of harassments started in Apr 2021 when 68-year-old Wang Suzuan (name transliterated from Chinese) poured urine onto her neighbour’s shoe rack and six pairs of shoes, causing losses amounting to S$304.

About one year later, Wang reportedly drew circles on the corridor outside Ida’s flat using a marker.

In May this year, Wang entered Ida’s house without consent when it was undergoing renovation.

The pair subsequently got into an altercation, which ended up with Ida chasing Wang out of her house.

Wang allegedly barged into Ida’s flat again one month later, this time over a slipper that had gone missing.

Accused claimed that neighbour was instigator

Arguing her case in court, Wang claimed that Ida was the instigator and that she had valid reasons for barging into her house.

Wang added that she wouldn’t want to enter Ida’s house under normal circumstances, not even for S$100,000.

She was eventually handed an S$800 fine, for two counts of mischief and two breaches of the Miscellaneous Offences (Public Order and Nuisance) Act.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News and Google Maps.