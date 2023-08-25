Woman Scolds Bukit Timah Salon Staff For Charging Son Extra S$2, Advertised Price Is S$10

Woman Finds Fault With Salon Staff At Bukit Timah Mall Over Haircut Price

Back in May, a beauty salon in Ang Mo Kio came under fire for making false claims and using pressure sales tactics on customers.

A video posted on Facebook this morning (24 Aug) brought attention to yet another salon — this time offering haircuts.

In the clip, a woman can be seen and heard confronting the hair salon’s staff.

She alleged that they had asked her to pay S$12 for what was supposed to be a S$10 haircut.

Salon staff allegedly charges young boy more than advertised

The Singapore Incidents Facebook page posted the video on Thursday (24 Aug) with the caption “Advertise S$10 but demand S$12 from a kid”.

In the video, a vexed woman stands outside the shop and confronts a seated staff member.

Referring to the young boy with her, she demands to know how the male employee could ask for an extra S$2 from an “innocent kid”.

A female staff member then tries to defuse the situation, saying that it was “a small matter”.

The woman, however, is undeterred in her tirade. She says,

I’m just surprised that you tricked a kid for S$2.

Thereafer, she asks the staff to explain to her the difference between S$12 and S$10.

It’s implied that she was referring to the S$10 price quoted for a 10-minute quick cut, as clearly advertised on a banner at the shopfront.

Business called out for false advertising

The post has since garnered nearly 200 comments at the time of writing, with many users siding with the woman.

One commenter simply noted that the business was practising false advertising.

Meanwhile, another user opined that they didn’t “see anything wrong” with the woman’s actions.

They also noted that the salon was being “dishonest” by charging S$12 when the advertised price is S$10.

Another commenter reasoned that customers should “never assume” and practise caution by checking the price before the haircut.

MS News has reached out to the salon for comment and will update the story when they get back.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Incidents on Facebook.