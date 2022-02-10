Ex-Tower Transit Bus Driver Faces 2 Charges Due To Negligent Act At Bukit Batok Interchange

Last July, an accident at Bukit Batok Bus Interchange involving 2 buses resulted in injuries to 14 individuals.

On Wednesday (9 Feb), more than 6 months after the accident, an ex-Tower Transit bus driver was charged with 2 offences of negligent driving.

If found guilty, the 66-year-old faces up to 2 years’ jail, a fine of up to $2,500, or both.

Bus driver involved in Bukit Batok accident charged

According to The Straits Times (ST), 66-year-old Loo Eng Chai was charged in court for 2 offences, both stemming from a negligent act:

Causing grievous hurt to 6 victims

Causing hurt to 8 other victims

Here’s how “grievous hurt” and “hurt” are differentiated as per the law.

The injured individuals include 65-year-old Mohammed Salleh Mian, who was driving the bus that Loo had collided with.

4 others who sustained injures were passengers in Mr Salleh’s bus. The remaining individual was a 57-year-old pedestrian—an SBS Transit bus captain chilling by the pavement.

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), Loo allegedly failed to give way while turning into the interchange and collided with another bus.

Loo was found to be at fault and subsequently dismissed by the transport company.

66-year-old says family faces hardship without his income

Reporting to court for his charge on Wednesday (9 Feb), Loo said he wished to plead guilty but expressed reluctance in going to jail. He explained that his family would be “in hardship” without his income.

The 66-year-old was offered $10,000 bail and will return to court next month.

If found guilty of causing grievous hurt, Loo faces up to 2 years’ jail, a fine of up to $5,000, or both.

For causing hurt by a negligent act, he faces a jail term of up to 2 years, a fine of up to $2,500, or both.

The 66-year-old might also be banned from driving.

Be careful on the road for the safety of others

Bus drivers are always on the road ferrying passengers. Hence, they must exercise extreme caution at all times to refrain from putting their lives, and that of others, at risk.

Yet bus drivers may understandably experience fatigue after spending long hours behind the wheel.

No matter the cause of the negligent driving, we hope this incident will remind drivers to get enough rest, follow traffic rules, and respect the right of way where applicable.

