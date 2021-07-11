Bus Accident At Bukit Batok Interchange On 11 Jul

A Tower Transit bus has reportedly fallen on its side at the Bukit Batok Bus Interchange on Saturday (11 Jul).

According to a Facebook post, rescue efforts are currently underway.

Source

According to Lianhe Zaobao, bus service 945 was believed to have been hit by another bus and fell over a 2m high slope.

While authorities are still in the midst of ascertaining the details, photos of the fallen bus are currently making rounds on social media.

Source

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel and police officers are currently on-site to rescue injured passengers.

Source

At a level above the driveway, spectators have gathered near the scene of the incident with phones in their hands.

Source

We’ve reached out to SCDF for more information and we’ll update the article once they get back.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for further updates.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook & Facebook.