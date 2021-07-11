2 Tower Transit Buses Collide, No Life-Threatening Injuries Reported

When most Singaporeans take the bus, they’re usually absorbed with their phones.

However, the passengers in 2 Tower Transit buses on Sunday (11 Jul) would have been better served by keeping alert.

That’s because the 2 buses collided at the bus interchange, causing 1 of them to fall on its side.

Source

The accident was serious enough that 17 people were injured, and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) had to cut through the bus windscreen to rescue passengers.

2 buses collide at Bukit Batok Bus Interchange

In a Facebook post on Sunday (11 Jul) night, Tower Transit reported that 2 buses had collided earlier that day.

Source

The location of the incident was Bukit Batok Bus Interchange, they said.

However, they didn’t elaborate on many more details, save that they have reached out to affected passengers and staff.

17 people involved in accident

The SCDF, in its own Facebook post, said they were alerted to the incident at 5.05pm.

Source

They found 1 passenger bus lying on its side, and 17 people in total involved in the accident.

Source

9 of them were outside the bus, but 8 others were trapped inside the bus.

SCDF cut through windscreen

SCDF rescuers entered the bus through its rear windscreen, which had shattered.

They also had to cut open the front windscreen with an electric saw.

This is so that they could have an additional entry point.

Source

Once they were inside, officers also had to cut several poles in the bus.

That was so that there would be enough space to rescue the casualties.

14 people sent to hospitals

Speaking of casualties, out of the 8 trapped in the bus, 2 had to be carried out in stretchers.

Source

The other 6 could leave on foot.

All 17 people were accessed for injuries, and unfortunately, 14 had to go to hospital.

They comprise:

8 who went to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital 4 to National University Hospital 2 to Tan Tock Seng Hospital

3 others had just minor injuries, and they refused to go to hospital.

5 suffered more serious injuries

Bukit Batok MP Murali Pillai, in a Facebook post, said that 14 were injured – presumably he meant those who were sent to hospital.

As to the extent of the injuries, he said 5 of the 14 suffered “more serious injuries”.

Source

Thankfully, none of the injures suffered were life-threatening, he added.

Source

He urged Singaporeans to keep the injured in our prayers, and the authorities will investigate the accident.

1 bus was pulling in, 1 was pulling out

Mr Murali also shed some light on how the accident happened.

One of the buses was pulling into the interchange, he said, while the other one was pulling out.

Another damaged bus seen in Bukit Batok interchange.

Source

The impact of the collision caused 1 bus to mount the kerb and topple over.

Source

It could happen to any of us

An accident like this is scary for any public transport user, as it could literally happen to any of us.

Hopefully, a thorough investigation will be conducted so we will know how it happened.

MS News wishes the injured a quick recovery.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.