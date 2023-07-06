Man Allegedly Tries To Bribe Tester S$300 To Get S’pore Bus Driving Licence, Jailed 4 Weeks

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Prospective Bus Captain Attempts To Bribe Examiner During Test

Today’s competitive labour market has led some prospective employees to resort to unscrupulous methods to secure a job.

Last June, Chen Zheng Guang (name transliterated from Chinese) — a prospective bus captain — tried to bribe his driving test invigilator to let him pass the test.

In the end, Chen accumulated 46 demerit points during the test, more than double the minimum points which would constitute a failure.

His case was eventually brought up to the Corrupt Practice Investigation Bureau (CPIB) and the 59-year-old was sentenced to four weeks’ jail on Wednesday (5 July).

Prospective bus captain tries to bribe invigilator to get licence

According to Shin Min Daily News, Mr Chen was undergoing training at Go-Ahead Singapore to be a bus driver in June 2022.

The 59-year-old had to pass a driving test at the Singapore Safety Driving Centre and obtain a Class 4 Driving Licence as part of his training.

On 22 July 2022 — the day of the test — Mr Chen arrived at the driving centre at about 2.50pm and followed the invigilator to the designated lorry.

After completing part of the test outside the vehicle, the tester instructed him to enter the lorry to begin the segments in the circuit and on the road.

Before turning on the engine, Mr Chen allegedly handed a blue notebook towards the invigilator, claiming that someone had left it in the vehicle.

When the tester asked who the notebook belonged to, he did not respond.

Mr Chen then placed the notebook in the space between the driver’s and front passenger’s seat before stepping out briefly to adjust the side mirror on the left.

When he returned, he shoved the notebook towards the tester again, pleading:

Help me, I am a bus driver from Go-Ahead Singapore.

Upon opening the book, the invigilator discovered six pieces of S$50 notes. It was at that moment that he became aware of Mr Chen’s apparent attempt to bribe.

Fortunately, the tester immediately rejected the bribe and pointed out that it was wrong.

Accumulated 46 points during driving test

Despite Mr Chen’s suspicious behaviour, the invigilator proceeded with the test and reported his actions afterwards.

At the end of the test, Mr Chen reportedly accumulated 46 demerit points. This was more than double the minimum amount that would constitute a failure.

Presumably aware of the test results, he attempted to stuff the notebook into the invigilator’s pants pockets after the practical segments. The tester shouted in response:

What are you doing? You shouldn’t do this! It’s wrong!

Mr Chen subsequently removed the book and proceeded to the oral examination room as instructed.

Thereafter, the invigilator detained him in the oral examination room and reported the alleged bribery attempt to his superior.

CPIB officers arrested Mr Chen at 6.12pm the same day.

Receives 4-week jail sentence

During the hearing, the prosecutor stressed that bribery is a serious crime. If Mr Chen had managed to obtain a driving licence, he could endanger other road users.

Pointing out that he had offered the notebook to the invigilator on two occasions, the prosecutor recommended a sentence of between four and six week’s jail.

Mr Chen reportedly pleaded for a lighter sentence of probation, claiming that he didn’t intend for it to spiral into such a serious issue.

However, the prosecutor insisted that probation is not a suitable sentence for a serious crime like bribery.

In the end, Mr Chen pleaded guilty to one count of bribery and was sentenced to four weeks’ jail.

