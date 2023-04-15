Bus Driver Breaks Down After Jam Brake In Bugis Cracks Windscreen, Worries About Covering Damage

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Bus Windscreen Cracks After Driver Jams On Brakes To Avoid Motorcyclist In Bugis

Besides being responsible for passengers’ safety, bus drivers have to ensure their vehicles are in good condition, especially if they’re driving for a transportation company. A driver realised the possible repercussion of damaging his bus after an unfortunate incident in Bugis recently, that cracked the vehicle’s windscreen.

The realisation caused him to break down as he waited for the traffic light to turn green, a heartbreaking scene that one passenger captured in a TikTok video.

The OP, Ms Rabiatul Adawiyah, claimed that the driver repeatedly wondered aloud how he would pay for the damage.

Her video has since gone viral with over 1.5 million views and many TikTok users offering to help.

Bus driver jams on brakes to avoid motorcyclist in Bugis

In a TikTok video on Friday (14 Apr), user @rbtladwh00 or Ms Rabiatul shared that she was on her way to work when an accident happened.

The driver of the bus she was in had braked suddenly to avoid a motorcyclist he hadn’t noticed while driving in Bugis.

He seemingly managed to avoid the rider, but the impact somehow caused the bus’ windscreen to crack.

Some viewers wondered how that could have happened if the bus didn’t collide with anyone or anything.

Sharp observers then pointed out that a man in red at the front of the bus seemed to be holding his hand out in pain, indicating that the sudden brake could have thrown him against the windscreen. He additionally seemed to be taking photos of his injury and the cracked windscreen.

They also guessed that he could have been there because the bus appeared crowded, leaving no seats or other standing space.

As soon as the bus came to a stop at the traffic light, the driver could be seen bending over his steering wheel in despair, burying his face in his arms.

According to Ms Rabiatul, he repeatedly uttered, “How to pay…how to pay…”

The driver’s pitiful sight moved her to tears as he reminded her of her father. Moreover, he was faced with this predicament so close to the festive Hari Raya season.

TikTok users offer to donate money to driver

Hoping to check on the driver, Ms Rabiatul waited till she was the last person to alight from the bus.

She then approached him and learnt that his name is Uncle Abdullah and that he stays in Pasir Gudang in Johor Bahru (JB).

She also managed to obtain the driver’s number, possibly to assist him if he needed help.

In her TikTok video, Ms Rabiatul humbly asked anyone who wished to contribute money to contact her via direct message.

Sympathising for the driver too, countless TikTok users flooded the video’s comment section to express concern and ask how they could chip in.

Company covers cost of repairs

Thankfully, it later turned out that such fundraising efforts were not necessary.

Ms Rabiatul shared in a subsequent post that she managed to talk to Uncle Abdullah again and received positive news.

The bus driver has apparently informed his company and filed a police report regarding the accident.

When she asked about insurance coverage or if he had to sacrifice part of his salary to pay for the damage, Uncle Abdullah assured her that his company would bear the costs.

The news was a relief as Uncle Abdullah reportedly has many financial commitments to make. This can be challenging in the current economy.

Ms Rabiatul mentioned briefly that the bus was a service shuttling passengers between Singapore and JB.

The caption to the latest video indicated that this was only “Part 1” of the update, suggesting that there may be more.

Hopefully, there’ll only be more good news for Uncle Abdullah. Kudos also go to the many netizens who offered to help, proving that compassionate people still exist.

MS News additionally wishes the injured passenger a smooth recovery.

