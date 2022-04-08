ICA Officer Hurt After Car Crashed Through Motorcycle Lane

Since the Singapore-Malaysia border reopened over a week ago, thousands of people from both countries have made the crossing.

However, a few unsavoury incidents have made headlines over the past 8 days as we get used to resuming “cultural exchanges”.

Unfortunately, this also includes people trying to bust through border controls.

A driver who tried to force his way into Singapore via the Tuas Checkpoint was found to be wanted by the police.

He also tested positive for drug consumption after his arrest.

Malaysia-registered vehicle evaded customs

In a media release on Friday (8 Apr), the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) detailed the dramatic incident that took place that morning.

At about 2.14am, a Malaysia-registered vehicle coming from our northern neighbour somehow managed to evade customs clearance at Komplex Sultan Abu Bakar (KSAB) – the immigration complex on the Johor side.

It then sped towards Singapore, approaching the Tuas Checkpoint.

Malaysia’s Traffic Police were in hot pursuit.

Officer at Tuas spots car

As the rogue car got near to the Tuas Checkpoint, an Auxiliary Police Officer deployed at the entrance of the building spotted it.

He immediately set off the alarm, locking down the entire checkpoint.

However, the driver of the car was seemingly undeterred.

Driver tried to bust through motorcycle lane

To get around the lockdown, he decided to bust through the checkpoint via the automated motorcycle lane – despite him clearly driving a car.

What happened was predictable – as the lane was too narrow, the car ended up crashing through and getting stuck instead.

This caused the vehicle to be incapable of being driven, and the driver was also detained.

However, an ICA officer was unfortunately injured when the car crashed though – he suffered an abrasion on his right ankle, ICA said.

2 passengers try to escape

That wasn’t the end of the story, though.

With the driver detained and the car stuck, the 2 passengers in the car decided to make their own escape – on foot.

The escape wasn’t successful – the man and woman were intercepted by Auxiliary Police Officers, who had arrived on the scene.

The woman also fell down while trying to make her escape – sustaining injuries, the ICA said.

Two ambulances subsequently arrived to bring the ICA officer and the woman to hospital, both in a conscious state.

Driver wanted by police & CNB

After preliminary investigations were conducted, it was found that the car driver – a Singaporean – was a wanted man.

Besides the police, the Central Narcostic Bureau (CNB) were after in.

He also allegedly possessed a tampered Singapore Passport.

He was given a preliminary urine test, and tested positive for consuming drugs.

Allegedly no valid travel documents

As for the passengers, they allegedly didn’t have valid travel documents to enter Singapore.

The man said he was a Chinese national, while the woman said she was Vietnamese.

All 3 occupants of the car have since been arrested by the police, who are continuing to investigate the case.

Many serious offences possible

They’re in hot water, as the ICA said they take “a serious view” of illegal attempts to enter Singapore, as well as possessing fake travel documents.

Those found guilty of illegal entry face jail of up to six months and at least three strokes of the cane, according to the Immigration Act (Cap 133).

Under the Passport Act, those convicted of possessing a false Singapore travel document may get a fine of up to $10,000 and/or up to 10 years’ jail.

First-time offenders found guilty of damaging Government property may get a fine of up to $2,000 or up to 3 years of jail, as well as caning.

Photos of car go viral

Photos of the incident went viral over the Internet, with SG Road Vigilante uploading photos of the car stuck between 2 booths.

The vehicle’s car boot was also left open.

In another photo taken from a different angle, two of the car’s doors appeared to be open. There was no driver or passenger in sight.

Netizens who saw the photos questioned how the car got stuck – but now we know what really happened.

Keeping vigilant for suspected lawbreakers

Such melodramatic attempts to bust through the checkpoint were scarcely seen when the borders were closed for some 2 years.

Unfortunately, a side effect of the much-awaited reopening is that officers on both sides must now be more vigilant for suspected lawbreakers.

Kudos to the officers for being alert and managing to catch the 3 people in the vehicle.

Let’s hope the subsequent days and weeks won’t be quite so busy for them.

MS News also wishes the injured ICA officer a speedy recovery.

