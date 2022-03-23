Seats At Caldecott Bus Stop Drenched During Heavy Rain

Recently, we’ve been experiencing frequent heavy downpours that may oftentimes last throughout the entire evening.

For folks wandering around in the open, the most convenient form of shelter is often a bus stop. Unfortunately, that was not the case for people who sought refuge at a particular stop in Caldecott.

Instead of getting protection from the downpour, they were subject to the merciless lashes of rain, which apparently drenched the seats too.

Netizens who viewed the clip of the scene later expressed their dismay at the bus stop’s design which may not have been well thought out.

Caldecott bus stop seats drenched in heavy downpour

On Tuesday (22 Mar), Facebook user Mr Tan uploaded a 12-second clip showing seats at a bus stop getting drenched in the rain.

Source

As the heavy rain persisted, a substantial amount of rainfall continued to hit the seats.

Source

When the camera panned towards the bus stop’s roof, it was clear that it wasn’t able to shelter the seats from the rain.

Source

From the video, it seemed that all of the seats were soaked.

Netizens urge authorities to review bus stop’s design

Many concerned netizens took to the comments section to call on the authorities to review the bus stop’s design so it’ll serve its purpose better.

Some suggested that the Land Transport Authority (LTA) request the contractor to rectify the issue.

Source

Others commented that the bus stop’s roof ought to be bigger or longer to stop the rain from splattering onto the seats.

Source

According to Mr Tan, the incident he recorded was at the bus stop at Caldecott MRT station. He claimed to have observed similar issues along covered walkways across Singapore.

Source

MS News has reached out to LTA for a statement and will update the article accordingly once they get back.

Hope authorities can rectify bus stop’s design

Considering Singapore’s often hot and humid or rainy weather, bus stops serve as precious shelters for people in need of respite.

Therefore, we hope that the authorities will look into this matter soon, to provide the best possible solution for all.

In the meantime, perhaps it will do us good to always have an umbrella on hand in case of situations like this.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.