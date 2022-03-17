Singapore To Experience More Thundery Showers In Second Half Of March

The wet and cool weather in the first 2 weeks of March brought us many beautiful sights, including a double rainbow.

But if you think that means that you can enjoy bright sunny days again, let us stop you right there. Apparently, the sweater weather will be staying a while more, so don’t put your blankets away just yet.

According to the National Environment Agency (NEA), we can expect wet weather to continue for the rest of March 2022.

Wet weather to continue in second half of Mar

In a press release on Wednesday (16 Mar), the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said that we can expect wet weather for the rest of March.

During this period, Singapore is apparently nearing the end of the Northeast Monsoon and entering the inter-monsoon period.

This means that residents can expect light variable winds, warm weather, and rather heavy thunderstorms.

In the afternoon, parts of Singapore may experience short periods of thundery showers. For some areas, these thundery showers may even extend into the evening.

Overall, MSS expects the rainfall in March 2022 to be higher than average.

Additionally, NEA reported that temperatures would range between 24°C and 34°C. 1 or 2 days may be slightly hotter with temperatures rising to 35°C, so be ready to get some ice-cold drinks to deal with the heat.

Perfect weather to nua at home

Though the hotter days may leave some of us complaining, the heavy rain we can expect the rest of the month will surely cool us down.

Those who still have to go out should remember to bring an umbrella or raincoat and be especially cautious on the road.

Others who may decide to cancel their plans and spend some time at home can enjoy nua-ing all day thanks to the aircon weather. After all, many of us could use some much-needed rest.

