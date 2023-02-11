Ex-NMP Calvin Cheng Calls For Boycott Of Cash-Only Businesses, S’poreans Come To Owners’ Defence

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Calvin Cheng Calls For Boycott Of Cash-Only Businesses After Patronising Food Court In CBD

The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the pace of digitalisation. One aspect of our lives that best showcases this is perhaps our hawker stalls and food courts, which are more commonly accepting digital payment now.

Recently, former Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) Calvin Cheng stumbled across a food court in which several stalls allegedly only accept cash, much to his disappointment.

Describing the food court as “backward”, Mr Cheng also called for a boycott of all businesses that do not offer an alternative payment to cash.

His post has since garnered polarising comments, with some agreeing with Mr Cheng and others coming to the stall owners’ defence.

Calvin Cheng surprised that food court stalls only accept cash

On Friday (10 Feb), Mr Cheng took to Facebook to share pictures of a food court stall that only accepts cash.

While the ex-NMP mentioned the term “Name and Shame” in his Facebook caption, he did not identify the establishment. Mr Cheng only noted that the food court itself is in the Central Business District (CBD).

One of his pictures shows a dual-language sign that reads “cash transaction”.

Another picture shows a notice – presumably at a drinks stall – notifying customers that they had stopped accepting payments via PayNow since 9 May 2022.

Mr Cheng provided more context in the comments section, saying that “several stalls” at the food court only accept cash.

He also urged others to “boycott all businesses” that do not offer alternative payment methods to cash, claiming that they should not “hamper Singapore’s development as a smart nation”.

A day later, Mr Cheng posted an interesting picture showing “an F&B operator embracing a cashless society”.

Netizens offer polarising comments on cashless payment

Mr Cheng’s post has garnered over 300 comments at the time of writing, comprising both supporters and opponents of his stance.

This Facebook user tried to explain why hawkers may choose to opt out of cashless payment. According to them, the reasons include dishonest customers as well as a lack of tech literacy.

The user concluded that business owners ultimately have the right to do whatever they deem most appropriate.

Conversely, those who agreed with Mr Cheng included this commenter who pointed out the cons of using cash.

Another netizen expressed their opinion that poor digital literacy should not be an excuse to not adopt digital payment.

Others, however, said that it was unnecessary for Mr Cheng to resort to the ‘name and shame’ approach, claiming that he could’ve simply looked elsewhere for food.

Stalls & customers free to do what’s best for themselves

While there’s undoubtedly convenience to cashless payment, the decision to adopt them or not ultimately lies with the folks running the stall.

At the end of the day, just like how food operators are free to choose whichever modes of payment they choose to accept, customers also have the freedom to decide which stalls they wish to patronise.

Do you agree with Mr Cheng’s sentiments? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.

