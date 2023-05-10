Cambodian Runner Finishes 5,000m SEA Games Race Last In Pouring Rain, Perseverance Wins Hearts

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Cambodian Runner Comes In Last In 5,000m SEA Games Race, Praised For Determination

Following the commencement of the 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, many athletes have done their respective nations proud by showcasing their skills, speed, and strength on one of the region’s biggest sporting stages.

Cambodia’s Bou Samnang was one of them — even though she came in last in the women’s 5,000m race on Monday (8 May).

Even if you're in last place. 🏃

Even if the weather is terrible. 🌧️

Even if it feels like you can't do it. 🚫 𝙉𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧 𝙜𝙞𝙫𝙚 𝙪𝙥 💪 Nothing was going to stop Cambodia's Bou Samnang 🇰🇭 from finishing the women's 5,000 metre race at the #SEAGames. pic.twitter.com/iVMxwqVrFQ — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) May 9, 2023

She persevered through torrential rain to cross the finish line, breaking down in tears once she finally did so.

Cambodian runner perseveres to finish race during SEA games

The SEA Games women’s 5,000m race took place in Phnom Penh on Monday (8 May), the BBC reports.

The winner, Vietnam’s Nguyen Thi Oanh, crossed the finish line in 17 minutes and 0.28 seconds. At this point, the rain began to get heavier, pouring down onto the track.

Despite the horrible weather, Ms Bou persevered and finally completed the race in 22 minutes and 54 seconds, coming in last.

She did so to thunderous applause from supporters as she broke down in tears, clasping her hands together to thank the audience.

She also had the opportunity to wave the Cambodian flag with pride, The Khmer Times added.

Netizens praise runner for perseverance

Ms Bou’s dazzling display of determination struck a chord with countless people from her own country and beyond, who flocked to social media to shower her with praise and encouragement.

Many applauded her for her perseverance, pointing out that though she lost the race, she won plenty of hearts instead.

Some also pointed out that her persistence in finishing the event was worth much more than a medal.

After all, she has now become a source of inspiration for her country.

In addition, many expressed their respect for her commitment to the race, which was a true symbol of sportsmanship in an international competition like the SEA Games.

Needless to say, Ms Bou has won Cambodia and the rest of the world over with her inspiring grit and resolve.

Still, she apparently did not walk away empty-handed.

AFP reported that for her efforts, she received a US$250 (S$330) bonus from Cambodia’s Minister of Information, Khieu Kanharith.

Kudos to Ms Bou for her stirring tenacity. Hopefully, this will remind all of us of the importance to keep persevering, no matter the obstacles in front of us.

