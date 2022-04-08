Photo Allegedly Shows Car Crashing Through Motorcycle Lane At Tuas Checkpoint

UPDATE (8 Apr): Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) confirmed in a statement that the incident happened at about 2.14am on Friday (8 Apr).

Three individuals, including a Singaporean man wanted by the police and Central Narcotics Bureau, were detained. The full statement can be found here.

–

As Singapore-Malaysia borders reopened on 1 Apr, the Causeway has seen relatively heavy traffic as more vehicles made their way across.

However, as border restrictions were in place for more than 2 years, some drivers might not be as familiar with the process of crossing the Causeway.

On Friday (8 Apr), photos of what was apparently a car crashing through a motorcycle lane at Tuas Checkpoint started circulating on social media.

Source

Netizens were naturally baffled by how the incident took place in the first place.

Car allegedly crashes through Tuas Checkpoint motorcycle lane

On 8 Apr, SG Road Vigilante uploaded a photo that apparently showed a car stuck between 2 booths at Tuas Checkpoint. The vehicle’s car boot was also left open.

According to the caption, the black vehicle was stuck in the motorbike lane.

In another photo taken from a different angle, two of the car’s doors appeared to be open. There was no driver or passenger in sight.

Source

Netizens question how the car got stuck

The photos of the crash soon went viral with many netizens trying to figure out how the incident actually happened.

This Facebook user wrote that the driver could’ve been a rider in the past and forgot that he was driving a car at the time of the incident.

Source

Others joked that the driver might have forgotten how they travelled to Malaysia pre-Covid, resulting in them using the incorrect lane.

Source

Jokes aside, some suggest that folks managing the checkpoints can consider putting up larger signages to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Source

MS News has reached out to ICA for a statement and will update the article accordingly when they get back.

Hope no one was hurt

While the picture remains unverified at this point, we hope nobody was hurt as a result of the incident.

In any case, we hope such incidents will not occur again in the future and that travellers making their way across the Causeway will be aware of the procedure at the checkpoint.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SG Kaypoh 人！on Facebook.