M’sia Car Collision Kills Couple & Toddler, 2 Children Are Only Family Survivors

A family of five were returning home from visiting their grandmother in Ipoh, Malaysia, when they became involved in a fatal car collision.

The accident killed the couple and their two-year-old child on the spot. A six-year-old girl and a four-year-old boy were the only other survivors of the crash, while the driver of the other car also reportedly survived.

Police are now appealing for anyone with information to step forward and assist with investigations.

Couple and toddler pass away in fatal car collision

According to The Star, the incident occurred at about 11pm on Saturday (10 Dec) night in Manjung at the Permaisuri Bainun Bridge, Malaysia. According to the New Straits Times, it involved a Proton Saga car and a Chevrolet Captiva SUV, and the family had been in the SUV.

Perak Police Chief Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said a 33-year-old driver, his 32-year-old wife and their toddler passed away at the crash site.

Their two other children sustained injuries to their chest and forehead.

The driver of the other vehicle in the collision, a 21-year-old woman, survived as well. She had fractured her leg, and the front of her car caught fire due to a leak in the fuel tank.

Initial investigations by police also found that the male driver had crashed into her vehicle from the opposite direction.

The impact caused his car to stall on the left side of the road while the woman’s vehicle stopped at the right side before bursting into flames.

Grandmother mourns passing of family members

8world News identified the deceased couple as Mohamad Adam Che Embi, 33 and Nur Hamizza Hamdan, 32, and their two-year-old son as Mohd Aisy Hakim.

They had been on the way back from visiting their parents, Ropitah Din, 53, and Harith Hamdan, 62. The elderly couple had grieved upon hearing the news of their family members’ demise.

Mdm Ropitah said her daughter and son-in-law would often bring their grandchildren to visit her.

Speaking to local media, she added that she visited her injured grandson in the hospital on 11 Dec. Her granddaughter had then asked her, “Is Mom gone?”

She had apparently been aware of her mother’s death, but not those of her father and younger brother.

Mdm Ropitah will be raising her remaining grandchildren in the absence of their parents.

The injured victims from the accident are now hospitalised. An investigation is currently ongoing, and police chief Mohd Yusri urged those with information to come forward.

“Motorists must always be careful on the road, so much so with the school holidays now,” he added.

Featured image adapted from The Star.