Retired Teacher Hit By Truck In Serangoon Gardens & Passes Away, Family Seeks Witnesses

85-Year-Old Retired Teacher Hit By Truck In Serangoon Gardens, Passes Away From Injuries In Hospital

An elderly retired teacher has become the latest road accident fatality in the past few weeks.

The 85-year-old was reportedly hit by a truck in Serangoon Gardens.

He sadly passed away from his injuries.

His family are now seeking witnesses to the incident.

Retired teacher was heading to Serangoon Gardens home

The accident happened at 5pm on Thursday (8 Dec), reported Shin Min Daily News.

At the time, the deceased, a retiree named only as Mr Lim, was on the way to his home on Berwick Drive in Serangoon Gardens.

His daughter told the paper that she didn’t know exactly what had happened.

The family found out that her father met with an accident only when the police notified them.

CCTV images show retired teacher being hit by truck in Serangoon Gardens

However, a nearby residence had CCTV footage of the accident, Shin Min reported.

The resident who recorded the video didn’t know that an accident had occurred nearby before being approached.

According to the images, Mr Lim was wearing a beige shirt and grey shorts and carrying a white plastic bag when he alighted from bus 317 at the bus stop.

At the time, a white truck was parked on the road in front of the bus.

After Mr Lim walked past the bus, the truck started moving forward and the bus followed suit, moving off-camera.

Suddenly, within a few seconds, the truck backed up for some reason and hit the elderly man.

He fell and hit his head on the ground.

25-year-old driver assisting with investigations

The police confirmed receiving a report of an 85-year-old man being sent to hospital in a conscious state.

However, he subsequently passed away in hospital from serious injuries.

A 25-year-old driver is assisting with police investigations.

The case is currently under investigation.

Family appeals for witnesses

Ms Lim, the deceased’s daughter, told Shin Min that her father had taught English at a local primary school before he retired.

Her parents had been married for 59 years and had a close relationship.

Thus, it was difficult for her mother to accept the bad news.

She’s appealing to the public for eyewitnesses to the accident to come forward and provide information to them or the police.

That’s because her mother feels that only by knowing the truth can she get over the pain of her father’s passing.

Deceased was friendly, would wave at neighbour

A neighbour named only as Mr Raja told the paper that she was also a former colleague of the deceased who taught at the same school as him.

The 83-year-old said she’d seen an ambulance and a truck at the bus stop after the accident.

However, she hadn’t realised that Mr Lim had been involved.

She described the incident as a “tragedy”, as her ex-colleague was friendly and would wave at her when he saw her.

Other pedestrians injured while on the road

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time a pedestrian has gotten injured while on the road in the last few weeks.

On 2 Dec, a 77-year-old man was hit by a taxi while crossing a street in Bishan and passed away.

On 16 Nov, an 11-year-old boy was injured after being hit by a car while crossing the road in Sengkang. A 61-year-old driver is assisting the police with investigations.

On 10 Oct, a 14-year-old boy was crossing a road in Punggol when a BMW car allegedly crashed into him.

Sadly, he passed away on 2 Nov.

MS News sends our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. Hopefully they the answers they need to get some closure.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.