Car Driver Who Rammed Into Motorcyclist In Pasir Panjang Also Confronted Him At The Roadside

Car Driver Forces Motorcyclist To Side Of Pasir Panjang Road & Challenged Him To Call The Police

A few days ago, a startling road rage incident saw a car driver ram into a motorcyclist intentionally and repeatedly on Pasir Panjang Road.

It turns out that after doing that, the car driver forced the motorcyclist to stop by the roadside and got out to confront him.

More footage of the incident has been shared from the motorcyclist’s perspective, which also revealed that the incident started when the car almost collided with the motorcyclist as it turned out from a side road.

Car almost collides with motorcyclist while turning into Pasir Panjang Road

In fresh footage of the incident posted by SG Road Vigilante (SGRV), the motorcyclist is seen riding down Pasir Panjang Road.

As he approaches Alexandra Terrace in the left-most lane, the white Honda Shuttle can be seen about to turn from that side road into Pasir Panjang Road.

When it does so, the car and motorcyclist almost collide but fortunately, no accident occurs.

The motorcyclist, however, raises his left arm to gesture towards the car while making a loud utterance in irritation.

Car rams into motorcyclist to force him to side of Pasir Panjang Road

That apparently prompted an escalation of the situation, with the Honda seen speeding behind the motorcyclist in an attempt to catch up with him.

What was seen in the previous video then happens. The car repeatedly rams into the motorcyclist from the right to push him into the left-most lane.

As this happens, the motorcyclist appears to make another hand gesture to the car — one that may have involved his finger.

Car driver confronts motorcyclist with an expletive

After successfully forcing the motorcyclist to a stop by the side of the road, the car driver gets out and angrily confronts him with an expletive.

Judging from the angle of the motorcyclist’s head and the shaking of the camera, there might also have been some physical contact between the two.

The car driver then appears to ask the motorcyclist in Mandarin, “You are a pai kia (dialect slang for “hooligan”) is it?”. He also tells him to get off his motorcycle.

Then, the motorcyclist seemingly mentions calling the police, as the car driver responds by challenging him to “call the police now”.

His dashcam caught the motorcyclist showing him the middle finger, he told the other party. The video then comes to an end.

According to SGRV, the Traffic Police did arrive and heard stories from both sides.

However, since no one was injured in the incident, not much further action may have been taken, SGRV indicated.

Netizens criticise car driver for ‘gangster’ behaviour

After the first video emerged, netizens were somewhat divided over who was at fault for the incident.

However, after the most recent footage emerged, many criticised the car driver, with some pointing out that he wasn’t careful enough when turning out into a major road.

Several netizens also slammed him for his “gangster”-like behaviour and called for the authorities to punish him.

However, a small number of comments also attributed some blame to the motorcyclist for showing his middle finger to the other party.

Whoever was at fault for starting the incident, it definitely wouldn’t have escalated if both parties had managed their emotions better.

Hopefully, motorists will take this incident as a reminder to exercise more patience and restraint on the road.

Featured image adapted from SGRV on YouTube.