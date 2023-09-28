Car Doesn’t Stop At Tanjong Pagar Zebra Crossing & Hits Woman, Driver Helps Her Up

Woman Knocked Down At Tanjong Pagar Zebra Crossing On 27 Sep

Cars will stop and give way at zebra crossings, right? A recent video served as a reminder for pedestrians to observe road safety even when they have the right of way.

At Tanjong Pagar, a Toyota car failed to give way and collided into a woman at a zebra crossing.

The impact forcefully threw the woman onto the road, with her head nearly being run over by the car’s rear wheels.

The driver quickly got out to assist the victim, with a passer-by quickly joining in to help her.

Car knocks woman down at zebra crossing

SG Road Vigilante posted the video to Facebook, with the caption explaining that the incident took place on 27 Sep at 7.07am.

The camcar drives behind a yellow-and-black Toyota in Tanjong Pagar.

In the footage, the car can be seen slowing down to turn onto Palmer Road. The driver seemingly fails to notice the woman crossing the road.

When she spots the car, the woman freezes in shock, reacting to it but too surprised to move. The driver hits the brakes, though it appears to be too late. A split second later, the car crashes into her.

The impact knocks the woman down hard onto the road, her body spinning 180 degrees.

Her head falls very close to the wheels of the car but thankfully the Toyota quickly comes to a halt, preventing an even worse accident.

Driver and passer-by quickly check on her

The Toyota’s driver slowly opens the door and squeezes out, trying not to hit the woman with it. A passer-by also quickly walks over and they both attend to the victim of the accident.

The two of them initially attempt to help the woman up but the woman remains on the ground.

They quickly change their mind, however, with the driver squatting down and checking on her.

The video comes as a reminder for pedestrians to still observe road safety even with the right of way.

Assuming that every driver is always on-point could lead to an even worse accident in the future.

MS News wishes the victim a quick and smooth recovery.

