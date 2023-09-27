McDonald’s Rider Rear-Ended By Bus 980 In Sembawang, 68-Year-Old Driver Suspended

McDonald’s Delivery Rider Rammed Into Car By Bus 980

Life as a delivery rider is tough, with long hours, rough pay, and bossy customers. However, one poor McDonald’s delivery man received an extreme job hurdle when he got hit by a bus.

On 25 Sep, the rider stopped at a red light behind a car. A Bus 980 approached from behind but did not brake in time.

Instead, the bus rammed into the rider, knocking him off his motorcycle and slamming him into the camcar’s rear.

The collision injured three people, including an infant. Tower Transit suspended the offending bus driver for the error.

McDonald’s delivery rider rammed by bus

Facebook group SG Road Vigilante posted the shocking video, taken from the rear-facing camera of a car involved.

The accident occurred around 10.30am this past Monday (25 Sep).

The 38-year-old McDonald’s delivery rider stopped at a red light at the intersection of Sembawang Way and Canberra Road.

He halted his motorbike just a short distance behind the camcar, which was in the centre lane of the three-lane road.

Bus 980, operated by Tower Transit Singapore (TTS), approaches the unsuspecting delivery rider from behind soon after without properly slowing down.

Seemingly unable to fully brake in time, the bus rear-ended the McDelivery rider hard, throwing him off his bike.

The footage momentarily shows him slamming into the camcar’s boot before the camera cuts out.

Bus driver suspended

According to The Straits Times, a TTS spokesman explained that the company found the 68-year-old bus driver at fault. Thus, they suspended him, pending disciplinary action.

They also explained that the accident injured three people. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) gave medical attention to the camcar driver and an infant onboard the bus.

SCDF also brought the McDonald’s delivery driver to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. Thankfully, he did not suffer life-threatening injuries and has been discharged.

TTS offered an apology to those injured and promised to assist with their medical claims.

MS News has reached out to McDonald’s for comments.

Earlier this month, a delivery rider emerged from an alley in Yishun and got knocked down by a vehicle.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.