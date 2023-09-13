Delivery Rider Emerges From Yishun Alley & Gets Knocked Down, Requests S$5.3K Compensation From Driver

Delivery Rider Asks For S$5,300 Compensation After 11 Sep Accident

Sometime past midnight on 11 Sep, a driver knocked down a delivery rider after the latter unexpectedly darted out from an alley.

Though the rider seemed to have escaped without any serious injuries, he has since asked to be compensated for damages.

The total amount came to S$5,300 — including costs for his phone and a loss of income.

Rider rushes into oncoming vehicle’s path

According to SG Road Vigilante, the accident occurred at Yishun Industrial Street 1.

The Facebook page posted footage of the incident, which occurred at around 12.55am on Monday (11 Sep).

The video starts off by showing a quiet two-way road with the dashcam vehicle being the only moving one in sight.

All of a sudden, a man on a bicycle darts out from an adjacent alley into the vehicle’s path.

The collision that followed was inevitable.

After getting knocked off his bicycle, the rider broke his fall with a tumble before immediately getting up.

The post on SG Road Vigilante noted that the delivery rider was not wearing a helmet. Furthermore, he did not have a headlight on.

Compensation will cover damages to bike & loss of income

Following the incident, the rider allegedly contacted the driver, with screenshots of their conversation making their way to the Facebook post as well.

In one of the messages, he quoted a compensation amount that came up to S$5,300.

Breaking the total cost down, he expected S$1,500 in damages for his bike and another S$1,800 for his phone.

Additionally, the delivery rider quoted a S$2,000 compensation to cover his loss of income.

Those who watched the footage contributed some of their own insights. One commenter said to hand the matter over to the police and let the respective insurance agents decide.

They also noted that the rider’s e-bike licence could be at risk as he had seemingly ignored the stop line.

Meanwhile, another Facebook user opined that he could potentially claim for physical injuries.

However, the rider was not qualified to claim for property damage as he had apparently failed to observe traffic rules.

