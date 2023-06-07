Car Damaged By Loose Drain Cover On Bartley Road Flyover, Owner Seeks Compensation From LTA

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Car Left With Deep Scratches After Going Over Loose Drain Cover On Bartley Road Flyover

Random objects on the road can be a major safety hazard, especially if they’re large enough to cause significant damage to your vehicle.

A man who was en route to Ang Mo Kio via Bartley Road East had a rude shock when he went over a loose drain cover on the right side, along the road shoulder.

His car suffered deep gashes that looked like “Godzilla had scratched it”.

Believing that he shouldn’t be liable for the hefty cost, he’s now demanding compensation from the Land Transport Authority (LTA) for road debris damage.

Driver runs over loose drain cover en route to Ang Mo Kio

Speaking to MS News, the driver, Mr Kevin Ng, 31, said he was travelling with his wife to Ang Mo Kio at 8.23am on 22 May.

His journey took him along Bartley Road East towards Braddell — his usual route — where he inadvertently ran over a drain cover lodged out of its original location.

“It was raining that day, and I couldn’t see too far away. Suddenly, I heard a very loud boom, and it felt like I was going past a hump at high speed,” he said.

It wasn’t until he stopped at his destination that he realised two huge gashes had marred his car doors. “It looked like Godzilla scratched my car.”

Mr Ng counts his lucky stars that he and his wife did not get into an accident following the impact.

“Should there be a scenario where the drain cover got stuck between the wheels and caused my car to flip, resulting in a major accident, lives could have been lost.

“Where did the debris go? I don’t know. What if it flew to another car, with young children and other passengers?” he questioned.

Demands compensation from LTA

Mr Ng’s car is currently at an NTUC income authorised workshop for repairs. In addition to the door panel gashes, technicians found his undercarriage wrecked, with coolant leaking.

“They told me the gashes can be repaired, but it won’t look the same as its original state,” he said in dismay.

Without his car, Mr Ng, who works as a salesperson, said he could not conduct his businesses properly or ferry his family around during the weekends.

As he said he was driving within speed limits, he believes that LTA should compensate him for the damage. He thus has written to both the authority and the Ministry of Transport to present his case.

In response to MS News‘ queries, LTA said it is investigating Mr Ng’s claims.

Road users can report to LTA via the following channels if they spot any defects or obstructions on the roads:

MyTransport.SG app

feedback form on LTA’s website

OneService app

Examples of defects and obstructions include:

road defects, e.g. potholes

faulty traffic lights

faulty street lights

obstructions on public roads or footways

All images courtesy of Kevin Ng.