‘May I Have A Seat Please’ Initiative Introduces Lanyard & Card To Aid People With Invisible Conditions

Getting a seat on public transport during peak hours is nigh impossible.

While most of us can easily overlook this small hurdle, individuals who are silently suffering from ‘invisible’ medical conditions may not.

To help these people even further, the Caring SG Commuters Committee has expanded the ‘May I have a Seat, please?’ initiative to include a lanyard and card.

A permanent version of the stickers

Formed in 2019, the ‘May I have a Seat, please?’ initiative started with yellow stickers that read out the words, “Excuse me, may I have a seat please?”.

It was well-received and utilised by those who truly need it, as Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung reported.

At this point, the suggestion for a lanyard was brought up as a permanent replacement for stickers that are disposed of after its single usage.

On 26 Apr, the committee launched a permanent version of this sticker, which now comes in the form of a lanyard and card.

Those who need them can get them from the Passenger Service Centres at MRT stations, bus interchanges or TransitLink Ticket Offices.

The eye-catching design is also the result of an art competition for people with disabilities or special needs.

10 of the designs were incorporated into the final design of the lanyard.

Understanding one another better

We’re glad to see that this particular initiative has worked both ways and opened up more avenues of understanding one another.

This could also prove useful for the elderly who may find it difficult to request a seat on public transport.

Whatever the circumstance, we are glad that there are ways of understanding one another without using words and actions.

